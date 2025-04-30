403
Kuwait Deeply Concerned Over Tensions Between India, Pakistan
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 30 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait expressed on Wednesday deep concerns and worry over the recent tensions between India and Pakistan.
A statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed Kuwait's unwavering stance on supporting diplomacy and dialogue to resolve regional and international issues of concern.
The ministry called on all involved parties to practice self-restraint and avoid escalation, abiding by international rules and regulations concerning neighborliness and using dialogue to reach stability and security in the region and the world. (end)
