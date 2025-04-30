UAE Says Foils Bid To Transfer Weapons To Sudan Army

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Dubai: The United Arab Emirates said on Wednesday that it had foiled a weapons shipment intended for the Sudanese army.

"The security services succeeded in preventing the transfer of a quantity of military equipment to the Sudanese Armed Forces following the arrest of members of a cell involved in unauthorised mediation, brokering and illicit trafficking of military equipment," UAE Attorney General Hamad Saif Al-Shamsi said according to official news agency WAM.



The official added that the arrests were made during an inspection of ammunition in a private aircraft at one of its airport.

"The plane was carrying approximately five million rounds of 54.7x 62mm Goryunov-type ammunition. Authorities also seized part of the financial proceeds from the deal in the posession of two suspects in their hotel rooms,"the statement added.

It further stated that according to investigators, the members completed a military equipment deal involving Kalashnikov rifles, ammunition, machine guns, and grenades worth millions of dollars.