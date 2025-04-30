Things To Do This Weekend In Qatar (May 1-3, 2025)

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Oussama Abbassi | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The first weekend of May is offering a plethora of diverse activities, from sports events to film screenings, fashion and shopping opportunities, and up to international art and design exhibitions! The increasing warmer weather encourages for indoor activities; for that, The Peninsula has curated a list of places you can visit this weekend for you and the whole family!



Qatar Sports Show

May 1-3, 2025

Katara Cultural Village



The month of May starts with an upbringing atmosphere of movement and sports for everyone in the society, whether you are a professional athlete or an amateur, or simply wanting to bring your kids to have some physical activities instead of staying indoors playing on their iPads, this event is for you!



Qatar Sports Show exhibition features the participation of Qatari federations, clubs, and a large group of companies related to sports products.

Entrance is free of charge.



Visit their official website for more information!



5th Edition of Zinatha Exhibition

May 1-9, 2025

Opening day (6pm to 11pm)

Weekdays (12pm to 10pm)

Friday (2pm to 11pm)

Al Hazm Mall



Women who indulge in fashion and the luxurious feeling of wearing an Arabian Abaya will find it interesting to discover the latest designs offered this May in Al Hazm mall.



From Abayas, Jalabiyas, varieties of make-up products, and a wide range of luxurious fashion items and accessories for women to enjoy and explore.



The exhibition offers a unique chance to meet your favorite top designers and experts in the field, and to enjoy exceptional shopping experiences filled with artistic touches and contemporary styles that cater to all tastes.

Don't miss this opportunity to feed your inner fashionista right at the heart of one of Qatar's most luxurious malls.



For more information visit their website .



Doha Film Institute at VOX cinemas

May 1-3, 2025

VOX Cinemas, DFC

From the heart of Doha, films enthusiasts have a lot to enjoy! DFI is screening on a monthly basis critically acclaimed independent films from all across the region and the world.

Such films take the audience through a train of thinking and contemplating on matters of everyday struggle, something pop culture cinema doesn't offer.

Past screenings included films from Qatar, Morocco, Algeria, Saudi Arabia, Nepal, Turkiye, Palestine, France, Poland, and many more reflecting a wide range of international cultures where stories are unique, intriguing, exotic and interesting!

For this weekend, you are awaited by the screening of Songs of Adam directed by Oday Rasheed, a haunting tale set in 1946 Iraq that follows two brothers, Adam and Ali, whose lives take divergent paths after witnessing their grandfather's funeral preparation.

When Adam mysteriously stops aging after the traumatic event, villagers believe him cursed while his brother struggles with his own mortality.

Only his cousin Iman and his shepherd friend Anki see Adam's condition as a blessing that preserves his childlike innocence.

Set against the mesmerizing backdrop of Iraqi oases and dust storms, this Arabic-language feature (with English subtitles) offers a poetic exploration of time, innocence, and cultural traditions. Rated 15+.

Click here for details and ticket information!

Dana Al Fardan's 'Tempest' Premiere

May 02, 2025, 07:30pm

Katara Cultural Village, Opera House

This weekend offers something for music lovers as well! 'Tempest', the latest album by the acclaimed composer Dana Alfardan, will premier this weekend under the baton of Giovanni Pasini, Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra's Principal Viola Player and conductor.

This captivating performance promises to take its audience through a journey of resilience and self reflection; it explores the concept of endurance by using a powerful imagery of water and storms, reflecting how we can face great turmoil in this life through a balanced symphony of music!

For more information about the premiere and tickets, click here !

Doha Family Shopping Fair

Up till May 13, 2025

Thursday (10am to 10pm)

Friday (3pm to 10pm)

Southern side of Katara Cultural Village

With more than 250 participating companies from all over the world, Katara this month hosts a large tent offering the best offers for you and your entire family.

Whether you're looking for daily home items, food, clothes for your children, toys, jewelry or perfumes and accessories and all that comes to your mind, the Doha Family Shopping Fair has it all.

Entrance is free for all.

LATINOAMERICANO Exhibition

Until July 29, 2025

National Museum of Qatar

For art lovers and culture enthusiasts, this must-not-miss event promises a unique experience, featuring almost 170 works done by more than 100 artists from Latin America and offering a delightful glance at the modern and contemporary art of the southern American continent.

The exhibition features known big names such as Frida Kahlo, Diego Rivera, and Fernando Botero, marking it the first major exhibition in the WANA region focused on Latin American culture.

With a grand opening, this showcase is organized into a variety of thematic sections, fully immersing its visitors into the Latino culture.

For more details click here

Tickets can be bought at the National Museum platform here !

Ultraleggera! Marcello Gandini's design journey between Italy and Qatar

Until June 2, 2025

National Museum of Qatar

This event is a total treat for car lovers and design fans.

You'll get to dive into the world of Marcello Gandini, the genius behind iconic cars like the Lamborghini Miura and Countach.

The show is packed with his sleek models, sketches, and prototypes, plus some awesome 3D-printed creations by VCUarts Qatar students.

It's a fun mix of Italian flair and Qatari creativity, celebrating“movement” in design.

Perfect for a weekend outing, and it's a great way to soak up some inspiration!

Grab your friends or family and head over to NMoQ for a dose of automotive history and art.

For more information click here !

Tickets can be bought at the National Museum platform here !

Beach activations around Qatar

Evening times

Beaches around Qatar

For this weekend, Katara beach is a hotspot for family-friendly fun, offering water sports like Kayaking and water skiing, with shallow waters ideal for kids.

Entry is very affordable with a small fee of QR 10 for adults and you can also rent equipment for water activities.

For those who prefer a quieter space, Al Thakira Beach, 60km north of Doha, and Simaisma beach, 30 minutes from Doha, both offer a variety of calming activities and atmosphere.

You have a chance at sighting flamingo birds or migratory birds in Al Thakira.

These days might be the last chance for an enjoyable beach sortie, so you better consider it well!

For now, public beaches like Umm Bab (Palm Tree Beach) or Al Ghariya are great for low-key barbecues and camping under the stars, but pack essentials as facilities are limited.

Dress modestly at public beaches like Katara (covering elbows and knees), and hit the sand early to beat the weekend crowds.

The Asian Beach Volleyball Open

Until May 4, 2025

Al Gharrafa Beach Courts

This is a high-energy event you won't want to miss this weekend if you're into beach sports or just looking for a lively outing.

Hosted by the Qatar Volleyball Association, this men's tournament runs features 21 teams from 10 countries, including Australia, Japan, Thailand, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Bahrain, Iran, Uzbekistan, New Zealand, and Qatar.

The home team, led by the world-class duo Cherif Younousse and Ahmed Tijan, is aiming to dominate on their home turf and add another title to their impressive record.

Expect intense matches with top-tier athleticism, as this prestigious event draws significant attention across the continent!