Qatar Cabinet Reviews Report On Implementation Of Social Work Penalty

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani chaired the Cabinet's regular meeting held on Wednesday at the Amiri Diwan.

Following the meeting, Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs HE Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi stated the following:

The Cabinet considered the items on its agenda and approved the Cabinet draft decision amending some provisions of Decision No. 17 of 2014 on the establishment of the National Explosives Affairs Committee, prepared by the Ministry of Interior. The amendment aims to update the committee's mandate to include proposing regulations for the monitoring of the import, export, and production of dual-use materials, as well as providing opinions on licensing requests related to these materials, in light of the need to tighten control over the trade of dual-use materials and reduce the risks associated with them.

The Cabinet also approved the recommendations of the technical committee studying service fees provided by government entities regarding the exemption or reduction of fees for persons with disabilities, social security beneficiaries, and the elderly or retirees for certain services provided by some government entities.

The Cabinet decided to approve a draft memorandum of understanding between Qatar Fund For Development and the Ministry of Economy and Finance of the Kingdom of Morocco, a draft memorandum of understanding for archaeological exploration in the State of Qatar between Qatar Museums and the Sapienza University of Rome in the Italian Republic, and a draft memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the field of documents and archives between the National Archives of Qatar and the Archive of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The Cabinet concluded its meeting by reviewing a report on the results of a study on the implementation of social work penalty as an effective alternative to restricted liberty penalties and decided to take the appropriate measures to activate it in coordination with the relevant authorities. The Cabinet also reviewed report (19) of the Permanent Committee for Monitoring Fuel Filling and Storage Stations and took the appropriate decision thereon.