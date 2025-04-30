Qatarenergy Reduces Petrol, Diesel Prices For May 2025

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: QatarEnergy on Wednesday reduced the fuel prices for the month of May 2025. Super-grade petrol will cost QR1.95, compared to QR2.05 in April. Meanwhile, the Premium grade petrol will be QR1.90 in May, as compared to QR2 in April.



The cost for Diesel has also been reduced and in the coming month will be charged at QR1.95 per litre. The Ministry of Energy and Industry started pegging the fuel prices to the international market and from September 2017, it is QatarEnergy which announced the monthly price list.