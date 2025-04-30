Qatar Reaffirms Commitment To International Mechanism For Investigating Serious Crimes In Syria

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

New York: The State of Qatar reaffirmed its commitment to support the International, Impartial and Independent Mechanism (IIIM) to assist in the investigation and prosecution of those responsible for the most serious crimes committed in Syria since March 2011.

The State stressed that this support stems from its dedication to the principles of accountability and ending impunity for core international crimes and violations of international law, reiterating its support for the government of the Syrian Arab Republic and the Syrian people in their aspirations for justice, rule of law, reconciliation, stability, and sustainable peace.

This came in the State of Qatar's statement, delivered by Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations HE Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al-Thani, during the UN General Assembly meeting under the agenda item "Prevention of Armed Conflict", held at UN Headquarters in New York to discuss the report of (IIIM).

Her Excellency said that the prevention of armed conflict is a fundamental pillar of the State of Qatar's foreign policy, which the country pursues through its international efforts in mediation and preventive diplomacy, as well as through support for justice and accountability. She added that Qatar played a pioneering role, alongside the Principality of Liechtenstein, in the efforts that led to the establishment of the IIIM in accordance with General Assembly Resolution 71/248.

Her Excellency explained that the IIIM holds particular importance today as a key entity supporting and strengthening accountability efforts in the Syrian Arab Republic. She pointed out that Qatar welcomed the report's reference to the Mechanism's responsiveness to positive developments in Syria, including a field visit last December, its first since its establishment eight years ago, as well as its engagement in positive communications and constructive discussions.

Her Excellency said they commend the Syrian government's responsiveness and constructive cooperation with the Mechanism, as part of its clear commitment to justice and accountability, which facilitates the Mechanism's ability to carry out its mandate. She also noted the Syrian government's practical and tangible steps to engage and cooperate with various international and UN bodies, which is a sign of its willingness to play a positive role at all levels in ensuring security, stability, and human rights.

Her Excellency also noted that the State of Qatar welcomes the progress made by the Mechanism in implementing its strategic plan, particularly in strengthening its capacity to handle, process, and analyze large volumes of complex information and evidence within the framework of strategic investigations, while prioritizing the integrity and accuracy of data.

She added that the State of Qatar also welcomes the continued engagement with civil society and various relevant actors to support activities related to the preservation, collection, and analysis of evidence. Qatar also appreciates the cooperation with international bodies, particularly the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), as well as benefiting from the archives of the United Nations mission investigating allegations of chemical weapon use in Syria, Her Excellency said, adding that Qatar supports the communication with the Independent International Commission of Inquiry and the Independent Institution on Missing Persons.

She further mentioned that the State of Qatar commends the IIIM's reaffirmation of its commitment to comprehensive justice for all, based on the principles of neutrality and independence, and its victim- and survivor-centered approach.