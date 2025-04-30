Qatar Expresses Concern Over India Pakistan Escalation, Calls For Restraint

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar expresses its deep concern regarding the escalation between the Republic of India and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, and calls on both countries to exercise maximum restraint, prioritize wisdom, and respect the principles of good dialogue and crisis resolution through diplomatic channels.

The Ministry affirms Qatar's full support for all efforts aimed at reducing tensions between the two countries and resolving outstanding issues through dialogue and peaceful means, based on its firm belief that dialogue remains the optimal choice for addressing regional and international crises and conflicts.