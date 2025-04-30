Deal Signed To Develop Trump-Branded Golf Club, Villas In Qatar

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatari Diar has signed an agreement with Dar Global to develop Trump International Golf Club - a luxury 18-hole golf course, golf club and an exclusive collection of Trump-branded luxury villas - as part of the landmark Simaisma coastal project located 40 kilometres north of Doha.

Occupying approximately 790,000 square meters within the broader 8 million square meters of Simaisma development, this collaboration will deliver a world-class 18-hole Trump International Golf Course, a Trump Golf Clubhouse, and approximately high-end branded villas overlooking the golf and the beach with direct access to beach and neighbouring anticipated luxury lifestyle destinations.



The larger Simaisma project, led by Qatari Diar, is set to transform Qatar's eastern coastline and will feature a 650,000 square meters theme park (The land of Legends), tourism and hospitality zones, a yacht marina, beach club, and a curated mix of cultural, retail, and dining experiences.

Minister of Municipality and Qatari Diar Chairman H E Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiyah said:“We are delighted to partner with Dar Global to bring the prestigious Trump brand to Simaisma, reflecting our ongoing commitment to developing world-class urban projects that combine luxury with authentic Qatari identity. We are proud to add this landmark development to our growing portfolio - a distinctive addition that will enhance quality of life, elevate living standards, and support Qatar's aspirations for sustainable development. Through this collaboration, we look forward to further strengthening Qatar's position as a preferred destination for investment, tourism, and luxury living, both regionally and internationally.”



Eric Trump, Executive Vice President of The Trump Organization, commented:"We are incredibly proud to expand the Trump brand into Qatar through this exceptional collaboration with Qatari Diar and Dar Global. Trump International Golf Club Simaisma and our luxury villa community will reflect our highest standards of quality, prestige, and timeless elegance."

Eng. Ali Mohamed Al-Ali, CEO of Qatari Diar Real Estate Investment Company, stated:“We commit to bringing the world's leading brands and expertise to Simaisma, transforming our vision into a reality. Following the successful launch of Land of Legends, we are proud to introduce the Trump brand with the introduction of the Trump International Golf Club and the luxury villa community. With this new landmark, we are taking another major step toward delivering a world-class destination that sets new standards for luxury living and leisure along Qatar's eastern coastline.”

Ziad El Chaar, CEO of Dar Global, added:"Dar Global is honoured to partner with Qatari Diar to deliver this iconic development. With the Trump brand's global prestige and our deep expertise in creating world-class residential destinations, Trump International Golf Club Simaisma will raise the bar for ultra-luxury coastal living in the region."

This partnership combines Qatari Diar's leadership in large-scale national development with Dar Global's international track record in branded real estate. The Trump-branded enclave will be a key highlight within the Simaisma project, reinforcing Qatar's position as a global hub for luxury, tourism, and investment.