Subway® Makes Mealtime Easy With The Return Of $6.99 Any Footlong

MENAFN - PR Newswire) From May 1-31, Subway fans can once again get any and every footlong for just $6.99, simply by using code 699FL on the Subway app or Subway *. That means access to Subway's entire menu of footlong subs, piled high with freshly sliced deli meats, crisp veggies, mouthwatering toppings and 12 flavor-packed signature sauces – all coming together to build a great sandwich for just $6.99.

The return of this deal underscores Subway's legacy of serving great-tasting subs at a great value without sacrifice. Beyond just a low price, guests can create the perfect footlong or choose from any of Subway's 30 signature and chef-crafted sandwiches – deli classics, chicken, Italianos and savory steak – all packed with Subway's freshly prepared, fan-favorite ingredients.

"People want the right mix of price, taste and quality when grabbing a quick meal," said Cristina Wells, Senior Vice President of U.S. Marketing. "On top of Subway's everyday value, this offer gives our guests exactly what they're craving: great-tasting footlong subs at an unbeatable price, all made with quality ingredients."

While this limited-time offer runs through May 31, fans can always enjoy exclusive offers and rewards year-round by joining the Subway MVP Rewards program**.

To learn more about the deal and claim your $6.99 footlong, visit the Subway app or Subway.

* Redeemable at participating U.S. restaurants. Subway® app/online orders only. Add-ons addt'l. Plus tax. Addt'l fees apply on delivery. 1 use per order. Cannot combine with other offers. Excludes Footlong Snacks. Limited time.

** Subway® MVP Rewards available at participating restaurants. Points may not be earned on third-party delivery orders, ezCater catering orders, or purchases of gift cards.

