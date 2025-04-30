Subway® Makes Mealtime Easy With The Return Of $6.99 Any Footlong
The return of this deal underscores Subway's legacy of serving great-tasting subs at a great value without sacrifice. Beyond just a low price, guests can create the perfect footlong or choose from any of Subway's 30 signature and chef-crafted sandwiches – deli classics, chicken, Italianos and savory steak – all packed with Subway's freshly prepared, fan-favorite ingredients.
"People want the right mix of price, taste and quality when grabbing a quick meal," said Cristina Wells, Senior Vice President of U.S. Marketing. "On top of Subway's everyday value, this offer gives our guests exactly what they're craving: great-tasting footlong subs at an unbeatable price, all made with quality ingredients."
While this limited-time offer runs through May 31, fans can always enjoy exclusive offers and rewards year-round by joining the Subway MVP Rewards program**.
To learn more about the deal and claim your $6.99 footlong, visit the Subway app or Subway.
* Redeemable at participating U.S. restaurants. Subway® app/online orders only. Add-ons addt'l. Plus tax. Addt'l fees apply on delivery. 1 use per order. Cannot combine with other offers. Excludes Footlong Snacks. Limited time.
** Subway® MVP Rewards available at participating restaurants. Points may not be earned on third-party delivery orders, ezCater catering orders, or purchases of gift cards.
About Subway® Restaurants
As the global sandwich leader, Subway serves freshly made sandwiches at a great value to millions of guests around the world in nearly 37,000 restaurants every day. Subway restaurants are owned and operated by a network of thousands of dedicated Subway franchisees who are passionate about consistently delivering a high-quality, convenient guest experience and contributing positively to their local communities.
Subway® is a globally registered trademark of Subway IP LLC or one of its affiliates. © 2025 Subway.
SOURCE Subway Restaurants
