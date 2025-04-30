Cellfe® Partners With DKFZ And Tcelltech To Advance DNA Vector Genetic Engineering For Cellular Therapies

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Despite the immense therapeutic potential of DNA vectors, challenges such as efficient DNA delivery and maintaining cell viability remain significant obstacles in cell therapy development. This collaboration merges microfluidic-based mechanoporation with SMAR nanovectors to enable the efficient engineering of various cell lines. Early results demonstrate strong compatibility between the technologies, with promising outcomes in generating stable cell lines expressing CARs or TCRs. This novel approach addresses key durability and safety challenges by eliminating the need for CRISPR in cellular engineering-paving the way for a smarter, safer gene-editing pipeline that minimizes off-target risks, improves consistency, and streamlines scalable cell therapy production.

"Our partnership with TCellTech and DKFZ is redefining what's possible in gene delivery," said Alla Zamarayeva, CEO at CellFE. "By combining the RyvaTM System's high-performance delivery with nanoSMAR's scalable vector technology, we're enabling efficient, reliable payload delivery that meets the demands of next-generation cell engineering."

Dr. Richard Harbottle, co-founder of TcellTech and researcher at DKFZ, added, "Using CellFE's technology to deliver our nanoSMAR vector platform enables the efficient genetic engineering of cells, demonstrating exceptional promise in a variety of cells, including those that are typically resistant to genetic modification. nanoSMAR vectors offer a groundbreaking alternative to viral delivery – combining high payload capacity, sustained expression, and exceptional safety to unlock new potential in gene and cell therapy. This synergy not only addresses current limitations in gene delivery but also opens new possibilities for more sophisticated and personalized cell therapies targeting a wider range of diseases."

This collaborative new workflow holds significant promise for the future of regenerative medicine. By pairing the elegant scalability of CellFE's RyvaTM technology with the precision of TCellTech's nanoSMAR vector platform, the resulting workflow enables more robust, scalable, and efficient cell therapy manufacturing.

The latest findings from this joint research will be presented by DKFZ researchers at the upcoming American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 28th Annual Meeting, scheduled for May 13-17, 2025, at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. Abstract Details are below:



Abstract Title: Exploring Mechanoporation for Efficient Genetic Modification Across Diverse Cell Types Using SMAR Vectors Abstract Number: 1678

Session Date and Time: Thursday, May 15, 5:30-7:00 PM in Poster Hall I2 Access Abstract:

About CellFE

CellFE, a cutting-edge microfluidics company, is transforming the development and manufacturing of lifesaving cell therapies to make them more accessible to patients. CellFE aims to unlock the full potential of this transformative modality by tackling its key market challenges, notably high manufacturing costs and extended vein-to-vein timelines. With a focus on T-Cell, HSC, and iPSC-based therapies, CellFE's microfluidics-based gene-delivery technology, in conjunction with proprietary best-in-class workflows, targets critical bottlenecks in cell therapy manufacturing.

About TcellTech

TCellTech GmbH is a clinical-stage biotechnology company founded in 2022 as a spin-out from the German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ) and is focused on developing universal, personalized adoptive T cell therapies to treat a broad range of cancers.

TCellTech has developed two technological platforms for the next generation of cancer immunotherapies:

(I) Discovery: an AI bioinformatics platform to identify tumor reactive T cell receptors (selecTCR)

(II) Delivery: a high-performance gene expression DNA vector platform (nanoSMAR) for cell and gene therapy

Together, these technologies will significantly improve immunotherapies, for cancer and other diseases.

