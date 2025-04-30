NEMA Supports U.S. Manufacturing Through Its New Make It Americantm Certification Program

ARLINGTON, Va., April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA) today launched a new Make It American TM certification program to help the market identify products and manufacturing facilities that have implemented best-in-class processes to meet Build America, Buy America Act (BABA) domestic content requirements.

Make It American certification enables companies to demonstrate that their processes and supply chain management systems have undergone rigorous, third-party expert audits -- providing greater certainty and confidence to manufacturers, government agencies, and procurement officials looking to source materials with enhanced levels of U.S.-manufactured content.

Companies can certify their facilities to NEMA's Make It American Process Standard , and additional product specifications which are currently available for low-voltage power distribution equipment (LVDE) and wire and cable , with more specifications coming for other product lines in the coming months. Companies that successfully complete the certification audit are granted marks to showcase their rigorous supply chain processes, commitment to transparency and enhanced domestic manufacturing footprint.

"The U.S. electroindustry is the backbone of our nation's energy system, investing over $185 billion in domestic electrical component manufacturing since 2018," said Debra Phillips, President and CEO, NEMA . "NEMA's Make It American Program allows our nation's manufacturers to showcase their commitment to U.S. manufacturing, creating even more jobs, and strengthening the American manufacturing sector."

Eaton, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Southwire, and TESCO Metering are the first NEMA member companies to achieve the NEMA Make It American Process Certification. In addition, Siemens, Southwire, and TESCO earned product certifications.

"Eaton is proud to work alongside NEMA to help validate and achieve process certification under the Make It American Program. This collaboration highlights our company's commitment to leadership and innovation in manufacturing while underscoring our strategy of making things in the U.S. for critical infrastructure, grid modernization and energy security projects," said Mike Yelton, President, Americas Region, Electrical Sector, Eaton . "We look forward to continuing our work with NEMA and leading the way in setting industry standards that support economic growth and benefit American workers and communities."

"After undergoing a rigorous audit at our facility in Fairfield, Ohio, Schneider Electric is proud to be among the first to be awarded a BABA certification as part of NEMA's Make It American Program," said Aamir Paul, President, North America Operations, Schneider Electric . "As we continue to support regional customer demand across data centers, utilities, industry, and energy infrastructure segments, this news underscores our steadfast commitment to U.S. manufacturing and our unwavering belief that together – with partners like NEMA – we are well-positioned to play a leading role in helping shape a more energy-efficient future in America."

"Siemens is proud to support the Make It American Program, which provides a robust framework for companies to document compliance with Buy America Preference requirements, ensuring transparency and accountability in the manufacturing process. As a leader in the electrical products industry, Siemens recognizes the importance of the Build America, Buy America Act (BABA) in fostering economic growth and ensuring the highest quality standards for infrastructure development. Siemens' U.S. manufacturing facilities are equipped to produce components and products that comply with the Buy America Preference requirements, reflecting our unwavering commitment to supporting American manufacturing and infrastructure while underscoring our commitment to manufacturing excellence," said Barry Powell, Regional CEO, Siemens Electrical Products North America .

"It is an exciting time to be in the electrical industry. As we work to ready our company and our industry for what's ahead, Southwire is investing to ensure the necessary products and solutions are available to meet the demands of an electrified future," said Rich Stinson, President and CEO, Southwire . "We continue to collaborate with experts and partners in our industry, like NEMA, to support the re-electrification of America, and we are proud to be one of the first manufacturers to offer Make It American certified BABA-compliant solutions to the markets and customers we serve."

"TESCO is proud to support the Make It American initiative. For over a century, we've designed and built precision metering solutions right here in Bristol, PA that power the backbone of our nation's electrical infrastructure. Programs that prioritize American manufacturing are essential not only for supply chain resilience but also for sustaining high-skill jobs and driving local economic growth. A strong domestic manufacturing base doesn't just keep the lights on-it fuels innovation, safeguards reliability, and reinforces the communities that make this country run," said Tom Lawton, President & CEO, TESCO Metering .

NEMA's Make It American Program is a comprehensive initiative that includes precedent-setting standards, certifications, and resources to help electrical manufacturers navigate domestic content requirements. Through these tools, NEMA empowers manufacturers to make informed decisions, strengthen critical supply chains, and support U.S. infrastructure and economic growth.

For more information about NEMA's Make It American Program and the Make It American BABA Registry of certified companies and products, visit here .

SOURCE National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA)

