BANILA CO Dominates The Global Cleansing Balm Market, Ranked No.1 Top Selling Cleansing Balm, By Euromonitor

At the heart of this success is Banila Co's flagship product, Clean It Zero Cleansing Balm , which has now sold more than 90 million units worldwide. Since its debut, Banila Co has consistently invested in research and development to enhance the product's efficacy, with these efforts playing a significant role in strengthening the brand's market position.

Clean It Zero Cleansing Balm is recognized for its ability to effectively remove makeup without leaving behind residue, while preserving key ingredients that nourish the skin. Its distinctive oil-balm formula melts seamlessly into the skin, delivering a gentle yet thorough deep-cleansing experience without causing irritation.

Banila Co has also expanded its product line to address a range of skin concerns. In addition to the existing Original , Pore Clarifying , Nourishing , and Calming variants, the brand recently introduced the Enriching Butter line, offering targeted cleansing solutions tailored to different skin types.

Furthermore, Banila Co has collaborated with popular characters such as Hello Kitty and My Melody to launch special-edition collections, transforming everyday cleansing into a joyful beauty ritual. Most recently, a playful partnership with The Powerpuff Girls has further strengthened Banila Co's distinctive brand identity and signature appeal.

A Banila Co spokesperson said, "We are honored that the excellence of our long-standing bestseller, Clean It Zero Cleansing Balm , has been recognized worldwide. We will continue to strive to earn even greater trust in the global beauty market by delivering exceptional beauty products."