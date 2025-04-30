Mespace Names Dr. Gokul Krishnan As Chief Learning Scientist To Advance Workplace Solutions For The Neurodiverse

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "As companies rethink office design for the future of work, Gokul's appointment signals important momentum in the market," said. "His expertise in neuroscience, learning, and design aligns perfectly with our goal: to create environments that don't just accommodate difference-but empower it. We believe innovation begins with understanding how people really think, feel, and work. Gokul's leadership will ensure we stay ahead in designing for that future."

A recognized pioneer in neuroinclusive design, Dr. Krishnan previously led initiatives at Google where he developed neuroscience-based strategies to foster cognitive diversity and emotional resilience in the workplace. His groundbreaking research, Designing for States of Being, explored how environments designed with intention can reduce cognitive overload and support psychological safety.

"I joined MeSpace because it's a place where science can come alive-where we can apply what we know about the brain, learning, and behavior to real environments that impact people every day," said Dr. Krishnan. "As a learning scientist, I've spent my career studying how people grow, adapt, and heal. Now, I have the opportunity to bring that research into workspace design-an area with enormous potential for impact."

MeSpace's flagship product-a first-of-its-kind, customizable workstation-was developed by a neurodiverse team, for neurodiverse employees. Featuring adjustable lighting, tactile surfaces, biophilic design, acoustic controls, and personal airflow, the workstation is already being adopted by leading organizations aiming to boost focus, retention, and innovation across all types of teams.

About MeSpace

MeSpace is a workspace design company that manufactures modern, customizable workstations to give organizations a competitive edge by enabling productivity and human potential. Created by CEO Travis Hollman, MeSpace was inspired by his personal struggles with dyslexia and his extensive experience in manufacturing and design. With a mission to help people like him succeed, MeSpace is a first-of-its-kind product developed by a neurodiverse leader for neurodiverse employees. MeSpace is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hollman, Inc. based in Dallas, Texas.

About Hollman Inc.

Hollman, Inc. is the industry leader in locker design and solutions. We have manufactured more than ten million lockers for high-profile organizations, including the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, major American golf courses, corporate centers, country clubs, fitness studios and gyms, college campuses, museums, and hospitals. Hollman lockers are built to inspire teamwork, collaboration, innovation, and trust among those who use them.

