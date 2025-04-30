The Chefs’ Warehouse Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results
|THE CHEFS' WAREHOUSE, INC.
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|(unaudited; in thousands except share amounts and per share data)
|Thirteen Weeks Ended
|March 28, 2025
|March 29, 2024
|Net sales
|$
|950,748
|$
|874,488
|Cost of sales
|724,753
|665,052
|Gross profit
|225,995
|209,436
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|202,763
|190,321
|Other operating expenses, net
|497
|3,112
|Operating income
|22,735
|16,003
|Interest expense
|10,253
|13,244
|Income before income taxes
|12,482
|2,759
|Provision for income tax expense
|2,194
|828
|Net income
|$
|10,288
|$
|1,931
|Net income per share:
|Basic
|$
|0.27
|$
|0.05
|Diluted
|$
|0.25
|$
|0.05
|Numerator:
|Net income
|$
|10,288
|$
|1,931
|Add effect of dilutive securities:
|Interest on convertible notes, net of tax
|1,212
|-
|Net income available to common shareholders
|$
|11,500
|$
|1,931
|Denominator:
|Weighted average basic common shares outstanding
|38,695,791
|37,820,725
|Dilutive effect of unvested common shares, stock options and warrants
|900,680
|806,160
|Dilutive effect of convertible notes
|6,494,970
|-
|Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding
|46,091,441
|38,626,885
|THE CHEFS' WAREHOUSE, INC.
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|AS OF MARCH 28, 2025 AND DECEMBER 27, 2024
|(unaudited; in thousands)
|March 28, 2025
|December 27, 2024
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|116,530
|$
|114,655
|Accounts receivable, net
|335,846
|366,311
|Inventories
|316,849
|316,014
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|65,791
|71,063
|Total current assets
|835,016
|868,043
|Property and equipment, net
|294,255
|275,781
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|192,357
|191,423
|Goodwill
|356,343
|356,298
|Intangible assets, net
|154,302
|160,383
|Other assets
|6,303
|6,763
|Total assets
|$
|1,838,576
|$
|1,858,691
|Accounts payable
|$
|249,545
|$
|266,775
|Accrued liabilities
|73,897
|68,538
|Short-term operating lease liabilities
|21,898
|21,965
|Accrued compensation
|41,651
|50,078
|Current portion of long-term debt
|20,269
|18,040
|Total current liabilities
|407,260
|425,396
|Long-term debt, net of current portion
|681,078
|688,744
|Operating lease liabilities
|188,647
|187,079
|Deferred taxes, net
|16,066
|15,891
|Other liabilities
|3,885
|3,935
|Total liabilities
|1,296,936
|1,321,045
|Common stock
|406
|402
|Additional paid in capital
|392,636
|399,111
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(3,630
|)
|(3,807
|)
|Retained earnings
|152,228
|141,940
|Stockholders' equity
|541,640
|537,646
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|1,838,576
|$
|1,858,691
|THE CHEFS' WAREHOUSE, INC.
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|(unaudited; in thousands)
|Thirteen Weeks Ended
|March 28, 2025
|March 29, 2024
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net income
|$
|10,288
|$
|1,931
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|12,244
|9,234
|Amortization of intangible assets
|6,094
|6,171
|Provision for allowance for credit losses
|2,702
|4,361
|Deferred income tax provision
|205
|334
|Loss on debt extinguishment
|-
|289
|Stock compensation
|4,763
|4,199
|Change in fair value of contingent earn-out liabilities
|-
|(613
|)
|Non-cash interest and other operating activities
|1,316
|1,578
|Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:
|Accounts receivable
|27,826
|16,411
|Inventories
|(774
|)
|13,148
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|4,115
|(454
|)
|Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and accrued compensation
|(19,591
|)
|(22,914
|)
|Other assets and liabilities
|378
|(2,775
|)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|49,566
|30,900
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Capital expenditures
|(12,344
|)
|(17,066
|)
|Cash paid for acquisitions
|-
|(315
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(12,344
|)
|(17,381
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Payment of debt and other financing obligations
|(750
|)
|(6,750
|)
|Payment of finance leases
|(3,253
|)
|(1,125
|)
|Common stock repurchases
|-
|(5,004
|)
|Surrender of shares to pay withholding taxes
|(11,409
|)
|(7,073
|)
|Cash paid for contingent earn-out liabilities
|-
|(1,300
|)
|Payments under asset-based loan facility
|(20,000
|)
|-
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(35,412
|)
|(21,252
|)
|Effect of foreign currency translation on cash and cash equivalents
|65
|121
|Net change in cash and cash equivalents
|1,875
|(7,612
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|114,655
|49,878
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|$
|116,530
|$
|42,266
|THE CHEFS' WAREHOUSE, INC.
|RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA
|(unaudited; in thousands)
|Thirteen Weeks Ended
|March 28, 2025
|March 29, 2024
|Net income
|$
|10,288
|$
|1,931
|Interest expense
|10,253
|13,244
|Depreciation and amortization
|12,244
|9,234
|Amortization of intangible assets
|6,094
|6,171
|Provision for income tax expense
|2,194
|828
|EBITDA (1)
|41,073
|31,408
|Adjustments:
|Stock compensation (2)
|4,763
|4,199
|Other operating expenses, net (3)
|497
|3,112
|Duplicate rent (4)
|953
|1,362
|Moving expenses (5)
|197
|79
|Adjusted EBITDA (1)
|$
|47,483
|$
|40,160
|THE CHEFS' WAREHOUSE, INC.
|RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND
|ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER SHARE
|(unaudited; in thousands except share amounts and per share data)
|Thirteen Weeks Ended
|March 28, 2025
|March 29, 2024
|Net income
|$
|10,288
|$
|1,931
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to adjusted net income (1):
|Other operating expenses, net (2)
|497
|3,112
|Duplicate rent (3)
|953
|1,362
|Moving expenses (4)
|197
|79
|Debt modification and extinguishment expenses (5)
|-
|1,064
|Tax effect of adjustments (6)
|(1,762
|)
|(1,685
|)
|Total adjustments
|(115
|)
|3,932
|Adjusted net income (1)
|$
|10,173
|$
|5,863
|Diluted adjusted net income per common share (1)
|$
|0.25
|$
|0.15
|Numerator:
|Adjusted net income (1)
|$
|10,173
|$
|5,863
|Add effect of dilutive securities:
|Interest on convertible notes, net of tax
|1,212
|128
|Adjusted net income available to common shareholders
|$
|11,385
|$
|5,991
|Denominator:
|Weighted average basic common shares outstanding
|38,695,791
|37,820,725
|Dilutive effect of unvested common shares, stock options and warrants
|900,680
|806,160
|Dilutive effect of convertible notes
|6,494,970
|897,847
|Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding
|46,091,441
|39,524,732
Represents rent and occupancy costs expected to be incurred in connection with our facility consolidations while we are unable to use those facilities.
Represents moving expenses for the consolidation and expansion of several of our distribution facilities.
Represents debt modification costs, extinguishment costs and interest expense related to the write-off of certain deferred financing fees related to our credit agreements.
Represents the adjustments to the tax provision values to a normalized annual effective tax rate on adjusted pretax earnings to 28.0% and 30.0% for the first quarters of 2025 and 2024, respectively.
|THE CHEFS' WAREHOUSE, INC.
|RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL 2025
|(unaudited; in thousands)
|Low-End Guidance
|High-End Guidance
|Net income:
|$
|71,500
|$
|75,500
|Provision for income tax expense
|26,000
|27,500
|Depreciation and amortization
|74,000
|76,000
|Interest expense
|42,000
|44,000
|EBITDA (1)
|213,500
|223,000
|Adjustments:
|Stock compensation (2)
|17,500
|18,500
|Duplicate rent (3)
|2,000
|2,500
|Other operating expenses (4)
|1,000
|2,000
|Adjusted EBITDA (1)
|$
|234,000
|$
|246,000
Represents non-cash stock compensation expense associated with awards of restricted shares of our common stock and stock options to our key employees and our independent directors.
Represents rent and occupancy costs expected to be incurred in connection with our facility consolidations while we are unable to use those facilities.
Represents non-cash changes in the fair value of contingent earn-out liabilities related to our acquisitions, non-cash charges related to asset disposals, asset impairments, including intangible asset impairment charges, certain third-party deal costs incurred in connection with our acquisitions or financing arrangements and certain other costs.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment