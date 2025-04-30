The Vita Coco Company Reports Strong First Quarter 2025 Financial Results
| THE VITA COCO COMPANY, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amounts in thousands, except share data)
| March 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|153,608
|$
|164,669
|Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $2,804 at March 31, 2025, and $2,255 at December 31, 2024
|76,759
|63,450
|Inventory
|88,335
|83,600
|Supplier advances, current
|1,124
|954
|Derivative assets
|459
|1,382
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|31,197
|27,236
|Total current assets
|351,482
|341,291
|Property and equipment, net
|2,710
|2,351
|Goodwill
|7,791
|7,791
|Supplier advances, long-term
|2,217
|2,254
|Deferred tax assets, net
|6,099
|6,100
|Right-of-use assets, net
|11,028
|385
|Other assets
|2,642
|2,209
|Total assets
|$
|383,969
|$
|362,381
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|22,627
|$
|30,758
|Accrued expenses
|67,573
|65,603
|Notes payable, current
|10
|10
|Derivative liabilities
|3,155
|6,895
|Total current liabilities
|93,365
|103,266
|Notes payable, long-term
|-
|3
|Operating lease liability, long-term
|12,583
|-
|Other long-term liabilities
|163
|295
|Total liabilities
|$
|106,111
|$
|103,564
|Stockholders' equity:
| Common stock, $0.01 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized; 63,807,719 and 63,702,387 shares issued at
March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively; 57,018,300 and 56,961,941 Shares Outstanding at
March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.
|638
|637
|Additional paid-in capital
|175,241
|174,077
|Retained earnings
|175,576
|156,694
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(365
|)
|(860
|)
|Treasury stock, 6,789,419 shares at cost as of March 31, 2025, and 6,740,446 shares at cost as of December 31, 2024.
|(73,232
|)
|(71,731
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|277,858
|258,817
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|383,969
|$
|362,381
| THE VITA COCO COMPANY, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Net sales
|$
|130,921
|$
|111,698
|Cost of goods sold
|82,836
|64,521
|Gross profit
|48,085
|47,177
|Operating expenses
|Selling, general and administrative
|28,792
|28,218
|Income from operations
|19,293
|18,959
|Other income (expense)
|Unrealized gain/(loss) on derivative instruments
|2,817
|(2,525
|)
|Foreign currency gain
|580
|58
|Interest income
|1,518
|1,523
|Other income
|155
|-
|Total other income (expense)
|5,070
|(944
|)
|Income before income taxes
|24,363
|18,015
|Income tax expense
|5,481
|3,777
|Net income
|$
|18,882
|$
|14,238
|Net income attributable to The Vita Coco Company, Inc. per common share
|Basic
|$
|0.33
|$
|0.25
|Diluted
|$
|0.31
|$
|0.24
|Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding
|Basic
|56,994,146
|56,589,565
|Diluted
|59,975,827
|58,746,631
| THE VITA COCO COMPANY, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Amounts in thousands)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net income
|$
|18,882
|$
|14,238
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|202
|162
|(Gain)/loss on disposal of equipment
|-
|13
|Bad debt expense
|434
|517
|Unrealized (gain)/loss on derivative instruments
|(2,817
|)
|2,525
|Stock-based compensation
|2,186
|2,109
|Noncash lease expense
|504
|254
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|(13,150
|)
|(8,463
|)
|Inventory
|(4,508
|)
|(6,068
|)
|Prepaid expenses, net supplier advances, and other assets
|(2,583
|)
|(1,442
|)
|Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other long-term liabilities
|(8,950
|)
|(4,112
|)
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(9,800
|)
|(267
|)
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Cash paid for property and equipment
|(559
|)
|(124
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(559
|)
|(124
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Proceeds from exercise of stock options/warrants
|404
|153
|Cash received (paid) on notes payable
|(2
|)
|(4
|)
|Cash paid to acquire treasury stock
|(1,501
|)
|(9,235
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(1,099
|)
|(9,086
|)
|Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|401
|(80
|)
|Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
|(11,057
|)
|(9,557
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period
|165,933
|132,867
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period
|$
|154,876
|123,310
1 Includes $1,268 and $332 of restricted cash as of March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively, that were included in other current assets.
|RECONCILIATION FROM GAAP NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|(in thousands)
|Net income
|18,882
|14,238
|Depreciation and amortization
|202
|162
|Interest income
|(1,518
|)
|(1,523
|)
|Income tax expense
|5,481
|3,777
|EBITDA
|$
|23,047
|$
|16,654
|Stock-based compensation (a)
|2,186
|2,109
|Unrealized (gain)/loss on derivative instruments (b)
|(2,817
|)
|2,525
|Foreign currency (gain)/loss (b)
|(580
|)
|(58
|)
|Other adjustments (c)
|669
|-
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|22,505
|$
|21,230
|(a)
|Non-cash charges related to stock-based compensation, which vary from period to period depending on volume and vesting timing of awards and forfeitures. We adjusted for these charges to facilitate comparison from period to period.
|(b)
|Unrealized gains or losses on derivative instruments and foreign currency gains or losses are not considered in our evaluation of our ongoing performance.
|(c)
|Other adjustments include $0.6 million related to a one-time 2023 incentive program that is measured based on full-year 2025 performance and is structured differently from our other ongoing employee incentive programs, and $0.4 million of non-cash rent charges related to our new New York City office that overlap with our current New York City office rent charges. These amounts were offset by $0.1 million of partial recoveries of prepaid inventory from a supplier (refer to the 2024 Form 10-K for further details) and a gain of $0.2 million from a sale of intellectual property.
|SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
|NET SALES
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|(in thousands)
|2025
|2024
|Americas segment
|Vita Coco Coconut Water
|$
|86,118
|$
|69,522
|Private Label
|21,197
|24,273
|Other
|5,285
|2,296
|Subtotal
|$
|112,600
|$
|96,091
|International segment
|Vita Coco Coconut Water
|$
|13,177
|$
|9,665
|Private Label
|4,759
|5,152
|Other
|385
|790
|Subtotal
|$
|18,321
|$
|15,607
|Total net sales
|$
|130,921
|$
|111,698
|COST OF GOODS SOLD & GROSS PROFIT
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|(in thousands)
|2025
|2024
|Cost of goods sold
|Americas segment
|$
|70,288
|$
|55,219
|International segment
|12,548
|9,302
|Total cost of goods sold
|$
|82,836
|$
|64,521
|Gross profit
|Americas segment
|$
|42,312
|$
|40,872
|International segment
|5,773
|6,305
|Total gross profit
|$
|48,085
|$
|47,177
|Gross margin
|Americas segment
|37.6
|%
|42.5
|%
|International segment
|31.5
|%
|40.4
|%
|Consolidated
|36.7
|%
|42.2
|%
|VOLUME (CE)
|Percentage Change - Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 vs. 2024
|Americas segment
|International segment
|Total
|Vita Coco Coconut Water
|23.5
|%
|34.7
|%
|25.2
|%
|Private Label
|(2.3)
|%
|13.5
|%
|0.7
|%
|Other
|187.8
|%
|(2.7)
|%
|172.4
|%
|Subtotal
|19.2
|%
|27.2
|%
|20.5
|%
Note: A CE is a standard volume measure used by management which is defined as a case of 12 bottles of 330ml liquid beverages or the same liter volume of oil.
*International Other excludes minor volume that is treated as zero CE
Legal Disclaimer:
