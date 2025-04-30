Nusano Names Rachel Culbertson VP Of Supply Chain

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nusano, a physics company transforming the production of radioisotopes, today announced the appointment of Rachel Culbertson as Vice President of Supply Chain. Culbertson's leadership will be instrumental as Nusano scales to meet growing demand across medical, aerospace, and energy markets, with its diversified portfolio of over 40 radioisotopes. Culbertson and her team will oversee sourcing, internal operations and implementation of best practices to support reliable, high-volume production.

Culbertson's hiring comes as Nusano begins commercialization of its isotope portfolio in several large market verticals.

“Rachel is a proven leader with first-hand experience navigating radiotherapeutic manufacturing and complex supply chains,” said Kevin Haehl, Chief Product Officer, Nusano.“She will be a direct interface to our customers, helping accelerate their own product development by ensuring the timely delivery of radioisotopes for a wide variety of product lines.”

Culbertson brings more than 20 years' experience in operations and logistics, with a strong track record in highly regulated and technical environments. Her career includes time at Rolls Royce, Eli Lilly, and Novartis, where she served as the Head of Supply Chain for Radioligand Therapy Manufacturing Operations. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Technology and Industrial Distribution, and a Master's degree in Technology, both from Purdue University.

About Nusano

Nusano is a privately held physics company committed to bringing supply stability and innovation to the rapidly emerging and critically undersupplied medical radioisotopes market, and to serving industrial and commercial markets dependent on reliable access to high quality radioisotopes for their products and services. Driven by the company's proprietary ion source, the Nusano production platform will generate radioisotopes in volumes and varieties exceeding other production methods. Nusano's breakthrough technologies are poised to help supply the fight against cancer and enable innovation across multiple industries. For more, please visit nusano.com .

