DT Midstream Reports Strong First Quarter 2025 Results
Reconciliation of Reported to Operating Earnings (non-GAAP, unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|2025
|2024
| Reported
Earnings
| Pre-tax
Adjustments
| Income
Taxes (1)
| Operating
Earnings
| Reported
Earnings
| Pre-tax
Adjustments
| Income
Taxes (1)
| Operating
Earnings
|(millions)
|Midwest Pipeline Acquisition Tax Impact
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|22
|A
|Louisiana Tax Impact
|-
|-
|-
|(4
|)
|B
|Bridge Facility
|-
|-
|4
|C
|(1
|)
|Net Income Attributable to DT Midstream
|$
|108
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|108
|$
|73
|$
|4
|$
|17
|$
|94
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|March 31,
|2025
|2024
| Reported
Earnings
| Pre-tax
Adjustments
| Income
Taxes (1)
| Operating
Earnings
| Reported
Earnings
| Pre-tax
Adjustments
| Income
Taxes (1)
| Operating
Earnings
|(millions)
|Adjustments
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|Net Income Attributable to DT Midstream
|$
|108
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|108
|$
|97
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|97
|(1)
|Excluding tax related adjustments, the amount of income taxes was calculated based on a combined federal and state income tax rate, considering the applicable jurisdictions of the respective segments and deductibility of specific operating adjustments
|Adjustments Key
|A
|State tax rate increase impact to deferred income tax expense due to Midwest Pipeline Acquisition
|B
|State tax rate reduction impact to deferred income tax expense due to enacted tax legislation
|C
|Bridge Facility interest expense related to funding Midwest Pipeline Acquisition
Reconciliation of Reported to Operating Earnings per diluted share (1) (non-GAAP, unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|2025
|2024
| Reported
Earnings
| Pre-tax
Adjustments
| Income
Taxes (2)
| Operating
Earnings
| Reported
Earnings
| Pre-tax
Adjustments
| Income
Taxes (2)
| Operating
Earnings
|(per share)
|Midwest Pipeline Acquisition Tax Impact
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|0.22
|A
|Louisiana Tax Impact
|-
|-
|-
|(0.04
|)
|B
|Bridge Facility
|-
|-
|0.04
|C
|(0.01
|)
|Net Income Attributable to DT Midstream
|$
|1.06
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|1.06
|$
|0.73
|$
|0.04
|$
|0.17
|$
|0.94
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|March 31,
|2025
|2024
| Reported
Earnings
| Pre-tax
Adjustments
| Income
Taxes (2)
| Operating
Earnings
| Reported
Earnings
| Pre-tax
Adjustments
| Income
Taxes (2)
| Operating
Earnings
|(per share)
|Adjustments
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|Net Income Attributable to DT Midstream
|$
|1.06
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|1.06
|$
|0.99
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|0.99
|(1)
|Per share amounts are divided by Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding - Diluted, as noted on the Consolidated Statements of Operations
|(2)
|Excluding tax related adjustments, the amount of income taxes was calculated based on a combined federal and state income tax rate, considering the applicable jurisdictions of the respective segments and deductibility of specific operating adjustments
|Adjustments Key
|A
|State tax rate increase impact to deferred income tax expense due to Midwest Pipeline Acquisition
|B
|State tax rate reduction impact to deferred income tax expense due to enacted tax legislation
|C
|Bridge Facility interest expense related to funding Midwest Pipeline Acquisition
Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to DT Midstream to Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP, unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
|2025
|2024
|2024
|Consolidated
|(millions)
|Net Income Attributable to DT Midstream
|$
|108
|$
|73
|$
|97
|Plus: Interest expense
|40
|36
|40
|Plus: Income tax expense
|35
|43
|31
|Plus: Depreciation and amortization
|63
|53
|50
|Plus: Loss from financing activities
|-
|1
|-
|Plus: EBITDA from equity method investees (1)
|73
|72
|75
|Less: Interest income
|(1
|)
|(5
|)
|(1
|)
|Less: Earnings from equity method investees
|(37
|)
|(37
|)
|(46
|)
|Less: Depreciation and amortization attributable to noncontrolling interests
|(1
|)
|(1
|)
|(1
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|280
|$
|235
|$
|245
|(1)
|Includes share of our equity method investees' earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, which we refer to as“EBITDA.” A reconciliation of earnings from equity method investees to EBITDA from equity method investees follows:
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
|2025
|2024
|2024
|(millions)
|Earnings from equity method investees
|$
|37
|$
|37
|$
|46
|Plus: Depreciation and amortization attributable to equity method investees
|22
|21
|20
|Plus: Interest expense attributable to equity method investees
|14
|14
|9
|EBITDA from equity method investees
|$
|73
|$
|72
|$
|75
Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to DT Midstream to Adjusted EBITDA
Pipeline Segment (non-GAAP, unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
|2025
|2024
|2024
|Pipeline
|(millions)
|Net Income Attributable to DT Midstream
|$
|92
|$
|60
|$
|74
|Plus: Interest expense
|13
|10
|13
|Plus: Income tax expense
|30
|35
|24
|Plus: Depreciation and amortization
|28
|19
|18
|Plus: Loss from financing activities
|-
|1
|-
|Plus: EBITDA from equity method investees (1)
|73
|72
|75
|Less: Interest income
|(1
|)
|(3
|)
|(1
|)
|Less: Earnings from equity method investees
|(37
|)
|(37
|)
|(46
|)
|Less: Depreciation and amortization attributable to noncontrolling interests
|(1
|)
|(1
|)
|(1
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|197
|$
|156
|$
|156
|(1)
|Includes share of our equity method investees' earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, which we refer to as“EBITDA.” A reconciliation of earnings from equity method investees to EBITDA from equity method investees follows:
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
|2025
|2024
|2024
|(millions)
|Earnings from equity method investees
|$
|37
|$
|37
|$
|46
|Plus: Depreciation and amortization attributable to equity method investees
|22
|21
|20
|Plus: Interest expense attributable to equity method investees
|14
|14
|9
|EBITDA from equity method investees
|$
|73
|$
|72
|$
|75
Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to DT Midstream to Adjusted EBITDA
Gathering Segment (non-GAAP, unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
| 2025
|2024
| 2024
|Gathering
|(millions)
|Net Income Attributable to DT Midstream
|$
|16
|$
|13
|$
|23
|Plus: Interest expense
|27
|26
|27
|Plus: Income tax expense
|5
|8
|7
|Plus: Depreciation and amortization
|35
|34
|32
|Less: Interest income
|-
|(2
|)
|-
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|83
|$
|79
|$
|89
Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to DT Midstream to Distributable Cash Flow (non-GAAP, unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
|2025
|2024
|2024
|Consolidated
|(millions)
|Net Income Attributable to DT Midstream
|$
|108
|$
|73
|$
|97
|Plus: Interest expense
|40
|36
|40
|Plus: Income tax expense
|35
|43
|31
|Plus: Depreciation and amortization
|63
|53
|50
|Plus: Loss from financing activities
|-
|1
|-
|Less: Earnings from equity method investees
|(37
|)
|(37
|)
|(46
|)
|Less: Depreciation and amortization attributable to noncontrolling interests
|(1
|)
|(1
|)
|(1
|)
|Plus: Dividends and distributions from equity method investees
|48
|43
|75
|Less: Cash interest expense
|-
|(60
|)
|(10
|)
|Less: Cash taxes
|2
|(5
|)
|(2
|)
|Less: Maintenance capital investment (1)
|(8
|)
|(13
|)
|(7
|)
|Distributable Cash Flow
|$
|250
|$
|133
|$
|227
|(1)
|Maintenance capital investment is defined as the total capital expenditures used to maintain or preserve assets or fulfill contractual obligations that do not generate incremental earnings.
