First National Corporation Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

STRASBURG, Va., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First National Corporation (the"Company" or"First National") (NASDAQ: FXNC), the bank holding company of First Bank (the"Bank"), reported earnings for the quarter ending March 31, 2025 of $1.52 million and basic and diluted earnings per common share of $0.18. Excluding acquisition-related items adjusted earnings(1) (non-GAAP) for the first quarter of 2025 were $3.1 million and adjusted basic and diluted earnings(1) per common share was $0.35. "We completed the Touchstone system conversion during the first quarter of 2025 and are looking forward to building upon this transformational acquisition. Earnings were impacted short-term in the first quarter from merger related expenses as well as operating on two different systems until late February. Going forward we expect to return to our efficient model of banking and enjoy scale and growth from these new markets," said Scott Harvard, President and Chief Executive Officer of First National. FIRST QUARTER 2025 HIGHLIGHTS

Completed operational merger with Touchstone Bankshares, Inc.

Total assets at $2.033 billion, up 40.5% from one year prior

Net loans held for investment of $1.436 billion, up 49.5% from one year prior

Allowance for credit losses to non-performing assets improved 92.6% to 302.88% from one year prior

Total deposits of $1.825 billion, up 44.9% from one year prior

Noninterest bearing deposits of $540.4 million, up 40.7% from one year prior

Noninterest bearing deposits comprised 30% of total deposits at March 31, 2025 Net interest margin(1) of 3.77%, up 16.4% from 3.24% one year prior

MERGER WITH TOUCHSTONE BANKSHARES, INC. ( “ TOUCHSTONE ” ) On October 1, 2024, the Company completed its acquisition of Touchstone. Touchstone's results of operations are included in the Company's consolidated results since the date of acquisition, and, therefore, the Company's first quarter 2025 and fourth quarter 2024 results reflect significantly increased levels of average balances, net interest income, direct merger expenses and operational expenses compared to the first quarter 2024. The Company incurred pre-tax merger costs of approximately $1.9 million during the first quarter of 2025 related to the Touchstone acquisition as well as duplicative operating costs until the operational merger was completed in the first quarter. Duplicative operating costs are not included in merger expenses. NET INTEREST INCOME For the first quarter of 2025, the Company's net interest margin fully taxable equivalent ("FTE")(1) was 3.77%, down from 3.83% for the fourth quarter of 2024 but up from 3.24% in the first quarter of 2024. The Company's net interest margin (FTE)(1) for the first quarter of 2025 includes the impact of acquisition accounting fair value adjustments. Net amortization expense related to acquisition accounting was $36 thousand, or a one basis point incremental decrease to the net interest margin for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to the net accretion income of $1.1 million or a 22-basis point incremental increase to the net interest margin for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024. The impact of accretion and amortization for the periods presented are reflected in the following table (dollars in thousands):

Loan

Accretion

(Amortization) Deposit

Accretion Borrowings

Amortization Total For the quarter ended December 31, 2024 $ 492 565 - $ 1,057 For the quarter ended March 31, 2025 (194 ) 443 (285 ) (36 )



Earning asset yields for the first quarter of 2025 decreased 12 basis points to 5.18% compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, and the cost of funds decreased by 6 basis points to 1.45%, due to changes in deposit mix following the acquisition of Touchstone and federal funds rate cuts in late 2024. For the first quarter of 2025, net interest income was $17.5 million, a decrease of $908 thousand from $18.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 due to the impact of amortization on early payoffs of Touchstone loans which also reduced interest earning assets, partially offset by a $28.9 million decrease in average interest-bearing liabilities.

NONINTEREST INCOME

Non-interest income decreased $2.8 million to $3.6 million for the first quarter of 2025 from $6.4 million in the prior quarter. Excluding the $2.9 million one-time bargain purchase gain associated with the Touchstone acquisition in the fourth quarter of 2024, non-interest income increased 2.5% in the first quarter despite one-time waived customer service charges on acquired deposits to facilitate the Touchstone systems conversion. Service charges on deposits and customer service fees decreased from the prior quarter but were offset by increases in ATM and check card income during the first quarter.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Noninterest expense decreased $3.6 million to $18.3 million for the first quarter of 2025 from $21.9 million in the prior quarter, primarily driven by a $5.4 million decrease in pre-tax merger-related expenses offset by a $1.2 million increase in salaries and benefit expenses, fraud losses of $294 thousand, and increases in our FDIC insurance assessment. The increase in salaries and benefits reflects additional expenses related to incentives, stock compensation expense, and salary and benefit increases from the prior quarter.

Adjusted operating noninterest expense(1), which excludes merger-related costs ($1.9 million in the first quarter of 2025 and $7.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024) and amortization of intangible assets ($442 thousand in the first quarter of 2025 and $448 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2024), increased $1.8 million to $16.0 million for the first quarter of 2025 from $14.2 million in the prior quarter, due to the increase in salary and employee benefits expense, fraud losses, and increases in our FDIC insurance assessment.

BALANCE SHEET

At March 31, 2025, total assets were $2.033 billion, an increase of $23.1 million or 1.1% from December 31, 2024, and an increase of $586.2 million or 40.5% from March 31, 2024. The increase in total assets from the prior quarter was primarily due to an increase in cash and cash equivalents and the increase from prior year was primarily driven by growth in loans held for investment (LHFI) (net of deferred fees and costs), primarily due to the Touchstone acquisition.

At March 31, 2025, LHFI net of allowance totaled $1.436 billion, a decrease of $14.7 million from $1.451 billion or 1.0% at December 31, 2024, and an increase of $475.5 million or 49.5% from March 31, 2024. LHFI was consistent with the prior quarter and increased from the prior year primarily due to the Touchstone acquisition, as well as organic loan growth.

At March 31, 2025, total investments were $273.7 million, a decrease of $3.6 million or 1.3% from December 31, 2024, and a decrease of $1.9 million or 0.7% from March 31, 2024. Available for sale (AFS) securities totaled $161.0 million at March 31, 2025, and $163.8 million at December 31, 2024, and $147.7 million at March 31, 2024. The decreases compared to the prior quarter was driven by the $2.0 million improvement in unrealized losses. Total net unrealized losses on the AFS securities portfolio were $20.1 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $22.1 million at December 31, 2024, and $22.2 million at March 31, 2024. Held to maturity securities are carried at cost and totaled $108.3 million at March 31, 2025, $109.7 million at December 31, 2024, and $125.8 million at March 31, 2024.

At March 31, 2025, total deposits were $1.825 billion, an increase of $21.2 million or 1.2% from the prior quarter, and an increase of $565.8 million or 44.9% from March 31, 2024. The increases in deposit balances from the prior quarter and prior year are primarily due to increases in noninterest bearing deposits and the addition of the Touchstone acquired deposits.

There were no other borrowings on March 31, 2025, or December 31, 2024. Other borrowings totaled $50.0 million on March 31, 2024, and were comprised of funds borrowed from the Federal Reserve Bank through their Bank Term Funding Program which were repaid during the fourth quarter of 2024.

LIQUIDITY

Liquidity sources available to the Bank, including interest-bearing deposits in banks, unpledged securities available for sale, at fair value, unpledged securities held-to-maturity, at par, eligible to be pledged, and available lines of credit totaled $800.2 million on March 31, 2025, $770.0 million on December 31, 2024, and $554.8 million on March 31, 2024.

The Bank maintains liquidity to fund loan growth and to meet potential demand from deposit customers, including potential volatile deposits. The estimated amount of uninsured customer deposits totaled $549.3 million on March 31, 2025, $537.0 million on December 31, 2024, and $391.9 million on March 31, 2024. Excluding municipal deposits, the estimated amount of uninsured customer deposits totaled $458.7 million on March 31, 2025, $445.5 million on December 31, 2024, and $308.6 million on March 31, 2024.

ASSET QUALITY

Nonperforming Assets

Management classifies non-performing assets ("NPAs") as non-accrual loans and other real estate owned (OREO). NPAs as a percentage of total assets decreased to 0.24% on March 31, 2025, compared to 0.35% on December 31, 2024, and 0.55% on March 31, 2024. The allowance for credit losses to NPAs increased to 302.94% on March 31, 2025, compared to 233.49% on December 31, 2024, and 157.24% on March 31, 2024.

NPAs decreased by $2.2 million to $4.9 million on March 31, 2025, compared to $7.0 million on December 31, 2024, and $8.0 million on March 31, 2024. The decrease in NPAs during the first quarter of 2025 resulted from the charge-off of previously individually evaluated commercial and industrial loans.

Past Due Loans

There were no loans past due over 90 days or more and still accruing interest on March 31, 2025, compared to $365 thousand on December 31, 2024, and $175 thousand on March 31, 2024. Loans past-due 30-89 days and still accruing interest increased to $5.0 million, or 0.35% of total loans on March 31, 2025, compared to $3.1 million, or 0.21% of total loans on December 31, 2024, and $2.3 million, or 0.23%, of total loans on March 31, 2024.

Net Charge-offs

For the first quarter of 2025 net charge-offs included $2.2 million of commercial and industrial loans, with $208 thousand of that specific to our pool of loans originated to health care professionals through a third-party lender. Net charge-offs totaled $2.4 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to $1.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, and $362 thousand in the first quarter of 2024.

Allowance for Credit Losses

The allowance for credit losses on loans totaled $14.7 million, or 1.02% of total loans on March 31, 2025, compared to $16.4 million, or 1.12% of total loans on December 31, 2024, and $12.6 million, or 1.30% of total loans on March 31, 2024. The Company recorded a $832 thousand provision for credit losses in the first quarter of 2025, compared to a $4.8 million provision for credit losses for the fourth quarter of 2024. The first quarter provision was comprised of a $735 thousand provision for credit losses on loans, a $104 thousand provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments and a $7 thousand recovery of credit losses on held-to-maturity securities.

The calculated specific reserve decreased after previously identified individually evaluated loans were charged off during the quarter. The provision for credit losses for the fourth quarter of 2024 included a $3.8 million initial provision expense on non-PCD loans and $100 thousand on unfunded commitments, as a result of the Touchstone acquisition. As compared to the prior quarter and same period prior year, the decrease in provision for credit losses, outside of the initial provision expense recorded on non-PCD loans and unfunded commitments acquired from Touchstone, primarily reflects the impact of charge-offs of previously identified specific reserves, lower pool loan balances partially offset by a minor increase in the pooled loans quantitative reserve ratio, and changes in qualitative factor adjustments related to the commercial and industrial loan pool. The overall allowance decreased from the impact of lower pooled loan balances, and the specific reserve decreased following the charge-off of previously identified specific reserves during the quarter.

CAPITAL

During the first quarter of 2025, the Company declared and paid cash dividends of $0.155 per common share, compared to $0.155 in the fourth quarter of 2024 and $0.15 in the first quarter of 2024.

The following table provides capital ratios and values for the periods ended:

Mar 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Total capital ratio (2) 12.44 % 12.35 % 14.45 % Tier 1 capital ratio (2) 11.39 % 11.19 % 13.20 % Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio (2) 11.39 % 11.19 % 13.20 % Leverage ratio (2) 8.28 % 7.95 % 9.19 % Common equity to total assets (3) 8.30 % 8.29 % 8.14 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) (3) 7.50 % 7.46 % 7.94 % Tangible book value per share $ 16.81 $ 16.55 $ 18.27



FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION

Performance Summary

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited) For the Three Months Ended Mar 31,

2025 Dec 31,

2024 Sep 30,

2024 Jun 30,

2024 Mar 31,

2024 Income Statement Interest and dividend income Interest and fees on loans $ 20,637 $ 21,516 $ 14,479 $ 14,004 $ 13,484 Interest on deposits in banks 1,671 2,085 1,538 1,579 1,288 Interest on federal funds sold 40 189 - - - Taxable interest on securities 1,314 1,284 1,091 1,134 1,224 Tax-exempt interest on securities 300 308 303 306 305 Dividends 60 104 33 32 33 Total interest and dividend income $ 24,022 $ 25,486 $ 17,444 $ 17,055 $ 16,334 Interest expense Interest on deposits $ 6,038 $ 6,415 $ 4,958 $ 4,820 $ 4,771 Interest on federal funds purchased - 1 - - - Interest on subordinated debt 467 396 69 69 69 Interest on junior subordinated debt 66 68 68 66 68 Interest on other borrowings - 247 600 606 576 Total interest expense $ 6,571 $ 7,127 $ 5,695 $ 5,561 $ 5,484 Net interest income $ 17,451 $ 18,359 $ 11,749 $ 11,494 $ 10,850 Provision for credit losses 832 4,750 1,700 400 1,000 Net interest income after provision for credit losses $ 16,619 $ 13,609 $ 10,049 $ 11,094 $ 9,850 Noninterest income Service charges on deposit accounts $ 1,013 $ 1,181 $ 675 $ 612 $ 654 ATM and check card fees 996 792 934 809 770 Wealth management fees 898 903 952 879 883 Fees for other customer services 258 317 276 178 195 Brokered mortgage fees 110 90 92 32 38 Income from bank owned life insurance 246 264 191 149 151 Net gains (losses) on securities available for sale - (154 ) 39 - - Bargain purchase gain - 2,920 - - - Other operating income 90 131 44 27 1,356 Total noninterest income $ 3,611 $ 6,444 $ 3,203 $ 2,686 $ 4,047 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits $ 8,689 $ 7,503 $ 5,927 $ 5,839 $ 5,871 Occupancy 1,069 913 577 548 535 Equipment 1,025 1,123 726 691 591 Marketing 220 331 260 270 195 Supplies 217 186 110 115 116 Legal and professional fees 522 520 498 486 452 ATM and check card expense 439 385 394 368 361 FDIC assessment 414 285 195 203 177 Bank franchise tax 317 262 262 261 262 Data processing expense 762 684 289 160 246 Amortization expense 442 448 4 5 4 Other real estate owned expense (income), net (8 ) 5 10 - - Merger expense 1,940 7,316 219 571 - Other operating expense 2,287 1,968 988 1,142 1,077 Total noninterest expense $ 18,335 $ 21,929 $ 10,459 $ 10,659 $ 9,887 Income (loss) before income taxes $ 1,895 $ (1,876 ) $ 2,793 $ 3,121 $ 4,010 Income tax expense (benefit) 297 (943 ) 545 679 801 Net income (loss) $ 1,598 $ (933 ) $ 2,248 $ 2,442 $ 3,209



FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION

Performance Summary

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited) As of or For the Three Months Ended Mar 31,

2025 Dec 31,

2024 Sep 30,

2024 Jun 30,

2024 Mar 31,

2024 Common Share and Per Common Share Data Earnings (loss) per common share, basic $ 0.18 $ (0.10 ) $ 0.36 $ 0.39 $ 0.51 Adjusted earnings (loss) per common share, basic (1) $ 0.35 $ 0.66 $ 0.39 $ 0.48 $ 0.51 Weighted average shares, basic 8,979,527 8,971,649 6,287,997 6,278,113 6,269,790 Earnings (loss) per common share, diluted $ 0.18 $ (0.10 ) $ 0.36 $ 0.39 $ 0.51 Adjusted earnings (loss) per common share, diluted (1) $ 0.35 $ 0.66 $ 0.39 $ 0.48 $ 0.51 Weighted average shares, diluted 9,005,923 8,994,315 6,303,282 6,289,405 6,282,534 Shares outstanding at period end 8,986,696 8,974,102 6,296,705 6,280,406 6,277,373 Tangible book value per share at period end (1) $ 16.81 $ 16.55 $ 19.37 $ 18.59 $ 18.27 Cash dividends declared $ 0.155 $ 0.155 $ 0.150 $ 0.150 $ 0.150 Key Performance Ratios Return on average assets 0.32 % (0.18 %) 0.62 % 0.68 % 0.90 % Adjusted return on average assets (1) 0.63 % 1.15 % 0.67 % 0.84 % 0.90 % Return on average equity 3.85 % (2.35 %) 7.28 % 8.31 % 11.07 % Adjusted return on average equity (1) 7.61 % 15.01 % 7.93 % 10.23 % 11.07 % Net interest margin 3.75 % 3.80 % 3.40 % 3.37 % 3.21 % Net interest margin fully tax-equivalent (1) 3.77 % 3.83 % 3.43 % 3.40 % 3.24 % Efficiency ratio (1) 75.44 % 63.97 % 68.13 % 70.65 % 65.65 % Average Balances Average assets $ 2,016,958 $ 2,051,578 $ 1,449,185 $ 1,448,478 $ 1,431,612 Average earning assets 1,888,427 1,919,864 1,374,566 1,370,187 1,361,172 Average noninterest deposits to total average deposits 29.01 % 29.20 % 31.08 % 31.44 % 30.15 % Average shareholders' equity $ 168,245 $ 157,844 $ 122,802 $ 118,255 $ 116,628 Asset Quality Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming assets 302.94 % 233.49 % 212.26 % 146.84 % 157.24 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to period end loans 1.02 % 1.12 % 1.28 % 1.27 % 1.30 % Nonperforming assets to period end loans 0.34 % 0.48 % 0.60 % 0.86 % 0.82 % Loan charge-offs $ 2,490 $ 1,432 $ 1,667 $ 521 $ 413 Loan recoveries 89 98 95 39 51 Net charge-offs 2,401 1,334 1,572 482 362 Non-accrual loans 4,864 6,971 5,929 8,549 8,015 Other real estate owned, net - 53 56 - - Nonperforming assets 4,864 7,024 5,985 8,549 8,015 Loans 30 to 89 days past due, accruing 5,021 3,085 2,358 2,399 2,279 Loans over 90 days past due, accruing - 365 - - 175 Capital Ratios (4) Total capital $ 182,563 $ 181,449 $ 148,477 $ 147,500 $ 145,977 Tier 1 capital 167,150 164,454 135,490 134,451 133,341 Common equity Tier 1 capital 167,150 164,454 135,490 134,451 133,341 Total capital to risk-weighted assets 12.44 % 12.35 % 14.29 % 14.13 % 14.45 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 11.39 % 11.19 % 13.04 % 12.88 % 13.20 % Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 11.39 % 11.19 % 13.04 % 12.88 % 13.20 % Leverage ratio 8.28 % 7.95 % 9.23 % 9.17 % 9.19 %



FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION

Performance Summary

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited) For the Period Ended Mar 31,

2025 Dec 31,

2024 Sep 30,

2024 Jun 30,

2024 Mar 31,

2024 Balance Sheet Cash and due from banks $ 27,432 $ 24,916 $ 18,197 $ 16,729 $ 14,476 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 178,600 137,958 108,319 118,906 124,232 Cash and cash equivalents $ 206,032 $ 162,874 $ 126,516 $ 135,635 $ 138,708 Securities available for sale, at fair value 160,976 163,847 146,013 144,816 147,675 Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost (net of allowance for credit losses) 108,292 109,741 121,425 123,497 125,825 Restricted securities, at cost 4,436 3,741 2,112 2,112 2,112 Loans, net of allowance for credit losses 1,435,895 1,450,604 982,016 977,423 960,371 Other real estate owned, net - 53 56 - - Premises and equipment, net 34,609 34,824 22,960 22,205 21,993 Accrued interest receivable 6,126 6,020 4,794 4,916 4,978 Bank owned life insurance 38,136 37,873 24,992 24,802 24,652 Goodwill 3,030 3,030 3,030 3,030 3,030 Core deposit intangibles, net 14,544 14,986 104 108 113 Other assets 21,270 22,688 16,698 18,984 17,738 Total assets $ 2,033,346 $ 2,010,281 $ 1,450,716 $ 1,457,528 $ 1,447,195 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 540,387 $ 520,153 $ 383,400 $ 397,770 $ 384,092 Savings and interest-bearing demand deposits 922,197 924,880 663,925 665,208 677,458 Time deposits 362,392 358,745 205,930 202,818 197,587 Total deposits $ 1,824,976 $ 1,803,778 $ 1,253,255 $ 1,265,796 $ 1,259,137 Other borrowings - - 50,000 50,000 50,000 Subordinated debt, net 21,461 21,176 4,999 4,998 4,998 Junior subordinated debt 9,279 9,279 9,279 9,279 9,279 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 8,955 9,517 8,068 7,564 5,965 Total liabilities $ 1,864,671 $ 1,843,750 $ 1,325,601 $ 1,337,637 $ 1,329,379 Common stock 11,233 11,218 7,871 7,851 7,847 Surplus 77,354 77,058 33,409 33,116 33,021 Retained earnings 97,152 96,947 99,270 97,966 96,465 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss), net (17,064 ) (18,692 ) (15,435 ) (19,042 ) (19,517 ) Total shareholders' equity $ 168,675 $ 166,531 $ 125,115 $ 119,891 $ 117,816 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,033,346 $ 2,010,281 $ 1,450,716 $ 1,457,528 $ 1,447,195 Loan Data Real estate loans: Construction and land development $ 81,596 $ 84,480 $ 61,446 $ 60,919 $ 53,364 Secured by farmland 12,314 14,133 9,099 8,911 9,079 Secured by 1-4 family residential 550,183 547,576 351,004 346,976 347,014 Other real estate loans 653,367 658,029 440,648 440,857 436,006 Loans to farmers (except those secured by real estate) 858 940 633 349 332 Commercial and industrial loans (except those secured by real estate) 131,539 140,393 114,190 115,951 113,230 Consumer installment loans 8,034 7,582 5,396 5,068 4,808 Deposit overdrafts 486 450 253 365 251 All other loans 12,253 13,421 12,051 10,580 8,890 Total loans $ 1,450,630 $ 1,467,004 $ 994,720 $ 989,976 $ 972,974 Allowance for credit losses (14,735 ) (16,400 ) (12,704 ) (12,553 ) (12,603 ) Loans, net $ 1,435,895 $ 1,450,604 $ 982,016 $ 977,423 $ 960,371



FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION

Non-GAAP Reconciliation

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited) For the Three Months Ended Mar 31,

2025 Dec 31,

2024 Sep 30,

2024 Jun 30,

2024 Mar 31,

2024 Operating Net Income Net income (GAAP) $ 1,598 $ (933 ) $ 2,248 $ 2,442 $ 3,209 Add: Merger-related expenses 1,940 7,316 219 571 - Add: Day 2 Non-PCD Provision - 3,931 - - - Subtract: Bargain purchase gain - (2,920 ) - - - Subtract: Tax effect of adjustment (5) (381 ) (1,439 ) (19 ) (5 ) - Adjusted operating net income (non-GAAP) $ 3,157 $ 5,955 $ 2,448 $ 3,008 $ 3,209 Adjusted Earnings Per Share, Basic Weighted average shares, basic 8,979,527 8,971,649 6,287,997 6,278,113 6,269,790 Basic earnings (loss) per share (GAAP) $ 0.18 $ (0.10 ) $ 0.36 $ 0.39 $ 0.51 Adjusted earnings (loss) per share, basic (non-GAAP) $ 0.35 $ 0.66 $ 0.39 $ 0.48 $ 0.51 Adjusted Earnings Per Share, Diluted Weighted average shares, diluted 9,005,923 8,994,315 6,303,282 6,289,405 6,282,534 Diluted earnings (loss) per share (GAAP) $ 0.18 $ (0.10 ) $ 0.36 $ 0.39 $ 0.51 Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share (non-GAAP) $ 0.35 $ 0.66 $ 0.39 $ 0.48 $ 0.51 Adjusted Pre-Provision, Pre-Tax Earnings Net interest income $ 17,451 $ 18,359 $ 11,749 $ 11,494 $ 10,850 Total noninterest income 3,611 6,444 3,203 2,686 4,047 Net revenue $ 21,062 $ 24,803 $ 14,952 $ 14,180 $ 14,897 Total noninterest expense 18,335 21,929 10,459 10,659 9,887 Pre-provision, pre-tax earnings $ 2,727 $ 2,874 $ 4,493 $ 3,521 $ 5,010 Add: Merger expenses 1,940 7,316 219 571 - Add: Day 2 Non-PCD Provision - 3,931 - - - Subtract: Bargain purchase gain - (2,920 ) - - - Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax, earnings $ 4,667 $ 11,201 $ 4,712 $ 4,092 $ 5,010 Adjusted Performance Ratios Average assets $ 2,016,958 $ 2,051,578 $ 1,449,185 $ 1,448,478 $ 1,431,612 Return on average assets (GAAP) 0.32 % (0.18 %) 0.62 % 0.68 % 0.90 % Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) 0.63 % 1.15 % 0.67 % 0.84 % 0.90 % Average shareholders' equity $ 168,245 $ 157,844 $ 122,802 $ 118,255 $ 116,628 Return on average equity (GAAP) 3.85 % (2.35 %) 7.28 % 8.31 % 11.07 % Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP) 7.61 % 15.01 % 7.93 % 10.23 % 11.07 % Pre-provision, pre-tax return on average assets (non-GAAP) 0.54 % 0.56 % 1.24 % 0.98 % 1.40 % Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax return on average assets (non-GAAP) 0.93 % 2.18 % 1.30 % 1.14 % 1.40 % Adjusted Net Interest Margin Net interest income $ 17,451 $ 18,359 $ 11,749 $ 11,494 $ 10,850 Tax-equivalent net interest income (non-GAAP) 17,547 18,461 11,842 11,587 10,931 Average earning assets 1,888,427 1,919,864 1,374,566 1,370,187 1,361,172 Net interest margin 3.75 % 3.80 % 3.40 % 3.37 % 3.21 % Net interest margin fully tax equivalent (non-GAAP) 3.77 % 3.83 % 3.43 % 3.40 % 3.24 %





FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION

Non-GAAP Reconciliation

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited) For the Three Months Ended Mar 31,

2025 Dec 31,

2024 Sep 30,

2024 Jun 30,

2024 Mar 31,

2024 Efficiency Ratio Total noninterest expense (GAAP) $ 18,335 $ 21,929 $ 10,459 $ 10,659 $ 9,887 Add: other real estate owned income, net 8 (5 ) (10 ) - - Subtract: amortization of intangibles (442 ) (448 ) (4 ) (4 ) (4 ) Subtract: loss on disposal of premises and equipment, net - 3 (2 ) - (49 ) Subtract: merger expenses (1,940 ) (7,316 ) (219 ) (571 ) - Adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 15,961 $ 14,163 $ 10,224 $ 10,084 $ 9,834 Tax-equivalent net interest income (non-GAAP) $ 17,547 $ 18,461 $ 11,842 $ 11,587 $ 10,931 Total noninterest income (GAAP) 3,611 6,444 3,203 2,686 4,047 Bargain purchase gain - (2,920 ) - - - Securities losses (gains), net - 154 (39 ) - - Adjusted income for efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) $ 21,158 $ 22,139 $ 15,006 $ 14,273 $ 14,978 Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 75.44 % 63.97 % 68.13 % 70.65 % 65.65 %





FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION

Non-GAAP Reconciliation

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited) For the Three Months Ended Mar 31,

2025 Dec 31,

2024 Sep 30,

2024 Jun 30,

2024 Mar 31,

2024 Tax-Equivalent Net Interest Income GAAP measures: Interest income – loans $ 20,639 $ 21,516 $ 14,479 $ 14,004 $ 13,484 Interest income – investments and other 3,383 3,970 2,965 3,051 2,850 Interest expense – deposits (6,038 ) (6,415 ) (4,958 ) (4,820 ) (4,771 ) Interest expense – federal funds purchased - (1 ) - - - Interest expense – subordinated debt (467 ) (396 ) (69 ) (69 ) (69 ) Interest expense – junior subordinated debt (66 ) (68 ) (68 ) (66 ) (68 ) Interest expense – other borrowings - (247 ) (600 ) (606 ) (576 ) Net interest income $ 17,451 $ 18,359 $ 11,749 $ 11,494 $ 10,850 Non-GAAP measures: Add: Tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income – loans (5) $ 16 $ 18 $ 13 $ 12 $ - Add: Tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income – municipal securities (5) 80 84 80 81 81 Tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income $ 96 $ 102 $ 93 $ 93 $ 81 Tax-equivalent net interest income $ 17,547 $ 18,461 $ 11,842 $ 11,587 $ 10,931 Tangible Common Equity and Tangible Assets Total assets (GAAP) $ 2,033,346 $ 2,010,281 $ 1,450,716 $ 1,457,528 $ 1,447,195 Subtract: goodwill (3,030 ) (3,030 ) (3,030 ) (3,030 ) (3,030 ) Subtract: core deposit intangibles, net (14,544 ) (14,986 ) (104 ) (108 ) (113 ) Tangible assets (Non-GAAP) $ 2,015,772 $ 1,992,265 $ 1,447,582 $ 1,454,390 $ 1,444,052 Total shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 168,675 $ 166,531 $ 125,115 $ 119,891 $ 117,816 Subtract: goodwill (3,030 ) (3,030 ) (3,030 ) (3,030 ) (3,030 ) Subtract: core deposit intangibles, net (14,544 ) (14,986 ) (104 ) (108 ) (113 ) Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) $ 151,101 $ 148,515 $ 121,981 $ 116,753 $ 114,673 Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio 7.50 % 7.45 % 8.43 % 8.03 % 7.94 % Tangible Book Value Per Share Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 151,101 $ 148,515 $ 121,981 $ 116,753 $ 114,673 Common shares outstanding, ending 8,986,696 8,974,102 6,296,705 6,280,406 6,277,373 Tangible book value per share $ 16.81 $ 16.55 $ 19.37 $ 18.59 $ 18.27



(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. See“Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and“Non-GAAP Reconciliations” for additional information and detailed calculations of adjustments.

(2) All ratios at March 31, 2025 are estimates and subject to change pending the Bank's filing of its Call Report. All other periods are presented as filed.

(3) Capital ratios presented are for First National Corporation.

(4) Capital ratios are for First Bank.

(5) The tax rate utilized in calculating the tax benefit is 21%. Certain merger-related expenses were non-deductible.