Nanoxplore To Host A Webcast To Discuss Third Quarter Results On May 14Th, 2025
Details of the Q3 Webcast
When : May 14, 2025, at 10:00 a.m . Eastern Time
Webcast : To listen to the live webcast, please join and register at:
or via our website under Events and Presentations in our Investors section at
A replay of the event will be available at the above webcast link or in the Investors section under Events and Presentations of the Company's website at .
About NanoXplore Inc.
NanoXplore is a graphene company, a manufacturer and supplier of high-volume graphene powder for use in transportation and industrial markets. The Company provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to various customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors. The Corporation is also a silicon-graphene enhanced Li-ion battery manufacturer for the Electric Vehicle and grid storage markets. NanoXplore is headquartered in Montreal, Quebec with manufacturing facilities across North America and Europe. Please visit .
For further information, please contact:
Pierre-Yves Terrisse
Vice-President Corporate Development
...
Tel: +1 438 476 1965
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment