Global Uranium Advances Athabasca Basin Exploration With Launch Of ZTEM Survey At Astro Project

CALGARY, Alberta, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Uranium Corp. (CSE: GURN | OTC: GURFF | FRA: Q3J) (the " Company " or“ Global ”) and Cosa Resources Corp. (TSX-V: COSA) (OTCQB: COSAF) (FSE: SSKU) (“Cosa”) are pleased to announce that geophysical surveying has commenced at the Astro Uranium Project in the eastern Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. This fully funded program marks the first phase of Global Uranium's multi-stage earn-in agreement with Cosa announced by the Company on April 9th, 2025, giving Global the right to earn up to an 80% interest in the project.

The helicopter-borne ZTEM survey, carried out by Geotech Ltd., is designed to provide property-wide electromagnetic coverage to identify deep basement conductors, structural features, and zones of alteration commonly associated with high-grade uranium deposits. The survey will total over 1,460 line-kilometres and will significantly expand on the less than 25% of the property previously surveyed.

“Launching this comprehensive airborne survey underscores our strategic commitment to unlocking the full exploration potential of the Astro Project,” said Ungad Chadda, CEO of Global Uranium.“Our focus is on high-impact exploration in proven uranium jurisdictions, and Astro fits squarely within that vision. This program is a key step toward defining high-priority drill targets in a region known for world-class uranium deposits.”

The ZTEM data will be interpreted by Condor Consulting Inc., recognized experts in Athabasca Basin geophysics, and will inform a follow-up campaign involving Ambient Noise Tomography (ANT), ground EM surveys, and drill testing of the most prospective areas in 2025 and 2026.

The Astro Project is located approximately 28 kilometres from Cameco's McArthur River Mine and contains over 40 kilometres of untested magnetic low strike length with limited modern geophysical coverage. Historical drilling in the area has identified alteration features and geochemical signatures associated with unconformity-style uranium systems. Global Uranium's exploration approach is designed to rapidly and efficiently assess these targets through modern survey techniques and strategic drilling.

QUALIFIED PERSON

Jared Suchan, Ph.D., P.Geo., Global Uranium's Vice President of Exploration and Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

ABOUT GLOBAL URANIUM CORP.

Global Uranium Corp. focuses on exploring and developing uranium assets primarily in North America. In addition to its rights under the Option Agreement, the Company currently has rights to the following other uranium projects: the Wing Lake Property in the Mudjatik Domain of Northern Saskatchewan, Canada; the Northwest Athabasca Joint Venture with Forum Energy Metals Corp. and NexGen Energy Ltd. in the Northwest Athabasca region of Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Great Divide Basin District Projects, the Gas Hills District Projects, and the Copper Mountain District Projects in Wyoming, USA.

ABOUT COSA RESOURCES CORP.

Cosa Resources is a Canadian uranium exploration company operating in northern Saskatchewan. Its portfolio comprises roughly 237,000 ha across multiple 100% owned and Cosa-operated Joint Venture projects in the Athabasca Basin region, all of which are underexplored, and the majority reside within or adjacent to established uranium corridors.

Cosa's award-winning management team has a long track record of success in Saskatchewan. In 2022, members of the Cosa team were awarded the AME Colin Spence Award for their previous involvement in discovering IsoEnergy's Hurricane deposit. In addition to Hurricane, Cosa personnel led teams or had integral roles in the discovery of Denison's Gryphon deposit .

