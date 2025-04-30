Altamira Therapeutics Provides Business Update, Reports Full Year 2024 Financial Results



Management to host conference call today, April 30, at 8:00 a.m. EDT

RNA delivery business progressing with platform development, new applications and collaborations

Plans to partially spin off RNA delivery business Cash used in operations more than halved in 2024 - finished year with shareholders' equity of $6.6 million

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (“Altamira” or the“Company”) (OTCQB:CYTOF), a company dedicated to developing and commercializing RNA delivery technology for targets beyond the liver, today provided a business update and reported its full year 2024 financial results.

"Altamira made great progress in its core business of RNA delivery in 2024," commented Thomas Meyer, Altamira Therapeutics' founder, Chairman, and CEO. "The successful testing of our xPhore platform with circular RNA, an emerging and very potent RNA modality, was just one major achievement among many others. We look forward to developing and supplying innovative nanoparticles to partners in pharma and biotech for the safe and effective delivery of various types of RNA molecules to targets beyond the liver. To maximize the potential of our RNA delivery business, we took the first steps towards partially spinning it off to private equity investors. We intend to complete this process in the coming months.”

RNA Delivery

In 2024, Altamira made further progress with the development of its peptide based xPhoreTM nanoparticle platform. The technology allows for extrahepatic RNA delivery, in particular to sites of inflammation, a hallmark of cancer, inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Once inside target cells, the nanoparticles disassemble and release their RNA payload at substantially higher rates than lipid nanoparticles (LNPs), the current industry standard. In August 2024, part of the Company's expanding research and development team moved to the Switzerland Innovation Park in Allschwil near Basel. At the new location, the Company has access to modern and well-equipped lab facilities to support its growing activities.

The key focus for the development activities has been on nanoparticle formulation and process development for nanoparticle manufacturing. Important progress was achieved with the development and refinement of analytical methods, the reproducibility of manufacturing and stability of the nanoparticles. Further, the xPhoreTM platform was successfully tested also for circular mRNA (circRNA). In vitro experiments demonstrated successful transfection of cells and significantly higher protein expression than with linear mRNA, based on which the Company filed a provisional patent application with the United States Patent Office (USPTO). CircRNA has been attracting substantial interest in drug development thanks to enhanced protein expression and greater stability compared to linear mRNA.

Altamira is pursuing with the RNA delivery business a 'picks and shovels' strategy based on the licensing of its xPhoreTM platform technology to partners in the biotech and pharma industry for use in their own RNA drug product development programs. The platform is adapted for the specific requirements of different RNA modalities: OligoPhoreTM for oligonucleotides, SemaPhoreTM for linear mRNA, and CycloPhoreTM for circRNA.

To date, the Company has set up collaborations with three partners, of which two were initiated in 2024:



With Belgium-based Univercells Group Altamira is evaluating the use of the SemaPhore platform for the delivery of mRNA vaccines. Thanks to lower mRNA loss during cell entrance, the nanoparticles may allow for using lower doses and thus result in potentially more effective and efficient vaccines. With an undisclosed partner in the radiopharmaceutical sector Altamira will test in vitro and in vivo the use of nanoparticles with a certain payload in conjunction with one of the partner's proprietary radiopharmaceuticals for cancer treatment. Radiopharmaceutical therapy uses tiny amounts of radioactive compounds which find their way to a tumor through the bloodstream and bind to a tumor-specific receptor.

Altamira expects to sign up at least two more partners in the course of 2025.

The Company intends to grow the RNA delivery business, which it operates through its Swiss subsidiary Altamira Therapeutics AG (“ATAG”), by involving private equity investors for its funding. Altamira aims to spin off a majority of ATAG's share capital and has initiated the process for the legal and organizational carve-out of the entity.

Legacy Assets

Altamira made further progress also with its non-core activities (“legacy assets”). The Company's associate Altamira Medica AG (“Medica”), which commercializes Bentrio®, a drug free, preservative free nasal spray for the treatment of allergic rhinitis, agreed with two of its international distributors on the expansion of their exclusive distribution territories (Southeast Asia, parts of Scandinavia). Marketing approval for Mainland China is expected for 2025. With the USPTO's allowance of a patent covering the composition of Bentrio®, a major milestone was reached for the intended US commercialization. Bentrio® has already been cleared by the FDA and shall be marketed in the US through a licensing partner; discussions are ongoing. In Europe, Medica is in the process of transitioning Bentrio® from a Class I to a Class IIa medical device under the new EU Medical Device Regulation (MDR).

Partnering discussions are also ongoing regarding AM-125, a patented nasal spray for the treatment of acute vestibular syndrome (AVS), a very frequent type of dizziness, which may be developed also for various other disorders of the central nervous system. AM-125 is a reformulation of betahistine, a histamine analog, which in the traditional oral formulation is the standard of care treatment for vertigo in many countries around the world, but currently not approved in the US. Further legacy assets intended for partnering include AM-111, a cell-penetrating peptide for the treatment of acute hearing loss, which has orphan drug designation and is in Phase 3 clinical development, as well as AM-102, an oral small molecule for the treatment of tinnitus (preclinical stage).

Full Year 2024 Financial Results and Outlook

Following the partial divestiture of the Bentrio® business in November 2023, related activities were reclassified and reported as discontinued operations for the time up to the transaction. Continuing operations comprise the RNA delivery development programs as well as those related to AM-125.



Total operating loss from continuing operations increased from $6.6 million in 2023 to $6.9 million in 2024. Research and development expenses were $3.7 million in 2024 vs. $3.4 million in 2023. General and administrative expenses decreased from $3.5 million in 2023 to $3.2 million in 2024.

Net finance expense decreased from $1.5 million in 2023 to $0.8 million in 2024 primarily as the Company incurred no more interest expenses (2023: $1.1 million). The Company's share of the loss of its 49% associate Altamira Medica amounted to $0.8 million in 2024 vs. $44 thousand in 2023; the latter related only to the period from the sale of 51% of Medica's share capital in November to year-end.

The Company's net loss for 2024 was $8.5 million compared with $4.3 million in the previous year. In 2023, discontinued operations contributed a profit of $3.8 million, reflecting an accounting gain of $5.8 million on the partial sale of Medica.

Cash used in operations decreased from $12.8 million in 2023 to $6.1 million in 2024. Investing activities consumed $0.1 million in cash in 2024, after having provided $1.6 million in 2023, reflecting mainly the Medica transaction. Financing activities provided $6.5 million of cash inflow in 2024 vs. $11.8 million in 2023. Cash and cash equivalents on December 31, 2024, rose to $1.0 million from $0.7 million at December 31, 2023. Shareholders' equity was $6.6 million at the end of 2024 vs. $7.7 million at December 31, 2023. The Company continued to have no financial debt outstanding.



Upon completion of the planned partial spin-off of its ATAG subsidiary, Altamira expects its operating expenses to decrease significantly. The Company expects to fund its operations from its cash position, proceeds from the sale of ATAG shares to private equity investors, the partnering or divestiture of legacy assets as well as from the provision of services for affiliates. Altamira intends to update its financial guidance as and when material new information will become available, notably on the planned partial spin-off of ATAG.

