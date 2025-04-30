Valitor To Present On Its Drug Candidate With Twice-Yearly Dosing For Wet AMD At The American Academy Of Ophthalmology’S Eyecelerator Conference And The Association For Research In Vision And Ophthalmology (ARVO) Annual Meeting
| ARVO Poster Presentations:
|Poster Number:
|1778 - B0513
|Title:
|A versatile multivalent polymer (MVP) conjugation platform to enable long-acting intravitreal medicines
|Date/Time:
|May 5, 2025 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. MT
|Poster Number:
|1776 - B0511
|Title:
|Optimization of hyaluronic acid conjugation chemistry provides a safe and stable platform for long-acting intravitreal medicines
|Date/Time:
|May 5, 2025 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. MT
|Poster Number:
|2538 - B0251
|Title:
|Multivalent conjugation to hyaluronic acid enhances the potency of anti-VEGF antibody fragments and enables a long intravitreal half-life
|Date/Time:
|May 5, 2025 from 3:00 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. MT
|Poster Number:
|3766 - A0490
|Title:
|VLTR-559: An anti-VEGF antibody-hyaluronic acid conjugate targeting 6-month treat-and-release durability for wet-AMD
|Date/Time:
|May 6, 2025 from 3:30 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. MT
About Valitor
Valitor is conquering limitations of established drug targets by leveraging its multivalent biopolymer technology to maximize benefits for patients. The company is initially focused on developing long-acting molecules aimed at capturing several large markets in ophthalmology. Valitor's lead product is a long-acting inhibitor of VEGF designed to reliably extend the duration of a single dose in humans to six months or more, which would offer a substantial benefit for the majority of patients that require dosing approximately every 8-12 weeks with the current market leaders. Valitor's proprietary platform technology has been shown in preclinical models to safely enable intravitreal treatment with unprecedented target tissue durability and potency. For more information on the company, please visit its website at or follow its LinkedIn page .
