Valitor To Present On Its Drug Candidate With Twice-Yearly Dosing For Wet AMD At The American Academy Of Ophthalmology’S Eyecelerator Conference And The Association For Research In Vision And Ophthalmology (ARVO) Annual Meeting

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) - Proprietary Multivalent Polymer (MVP) platform enables the engineering of potent, long-acting therapies BERKELEY, Calif., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valitor, a biotechnology company engineering a new generation of ophthalmic medicines, today announced its president and chief scientific officer, Wesley Jackson, Ph.D., will present a company and program overview at the Eyecelerator Conference hosted by the American Academy of Ophthalmology on Friday, May 2 in Park City, Utah. The presentation will be part of the Retina – TKI and Drug Delivery Showcase at 1:52 p.m. MT. Eyecelerator Key Highlights:

Valitor is enabling increased potency and extended therapeutic duration for validated mechanisms of action to develop best-in-class ophthalmic medicines through its proprietary Multivalent Polymer (MVP) technology platform

The lead development candidate, VLTR-559, is a long-acting anti-VEGF biologic designed to enable twice-yearly dosing for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) for improved long-term outcomes and reduced clinical treatment costs and burden



Engineered to both extend the intravitreal half-life and increase the potency of anti-VEGF therapy



Could enable a reduced twice-yearly dosing frequency, versus eight to twelve weeks for current standard-of-care anti-VEGFs



Potent VEGF inhibition and high drug concentration found in target tissues in vivo



Preclinical safety profile consistent with marketed anti-VEGF biologics

Advancing through IND-enabling activities with a Phase 1 study expected to begin in 2026 The company's groundbreaking MVP platform is versatile and is also being used to develop other long-acting therapies using a variety of alternate payloads, including compounds from industry collaborators as part of ongoing co-development activities Additionally, the company announced that it will have four poster presentations at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) Annual Meeting taking place May 4 – 8 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

ARVO Poster Presentations:

Poster Number: 1778 - B0513 Title: A versatile multivalent polymer (MVP) conjugation platform to enable long-acting intravitreal medicines Date/Time: May 5, 2025 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. MT Poster Number: 1776 - B0511 Title: Optimization of hyaluronic acid conjugation chemistry provides a safe and stable platform for long-acting intravitreal medicines Date/Time: May 5, 2025 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. MT Poster Number: 2538 - B0251 Title: Multivalent conjugation to hyaluronic acid enhances the potency of anti-VEGF antibody fragments and enables a long intravitreal half-life Date/Time: May 5, 2025 from 3:00 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. MT Poster Number: 3766 - A0490 Title: VLTR-559: An anti-VEGF antibody-hyaluronic acid conjugate targeting 6-month treat-and-release durability for wet-AMD Date/Time: May 6, 2025 from 3:30 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. MT

About Valitor

Valitor is conquering limitations of established drug targets by leveraging its multivalent biopolymer technology to maximize benefits for patients. The company is initially focused on developing long-acting molecules aimed at capturing several large markets in ophthalmology. Valitor's lead product is a long-acting inhibitor of VEGF designed to reliably extend the duration of a single dose in humans to six months or more, which would offer a substantial benefit for the majority of patients that require dosing approximately every 8-12 weeks with the current market leaders. Valitor's proprietary platform technology has been shown in preclinical models to safely enable intravitreal treatment with unprecedented target tissue durability and potency. For more information on the company, please visit its website at or follow its LinkedIn page .

