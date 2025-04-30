Log-Hub Expands Global Presence With New Office Opening In Austin, Texas

Log-hub Logo

Log-hub opens a new office in Austin, Texas to support growing demand for strategic network design, route optimization, and data analytics in the U.S. market.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Log-hub, a leading provider of supply chain optimization software, announces the opening of its new office in Austin, Texas, marking an important milestone in the company's global growth strategy.

Founded in Switzerland, Log-hub is known for delivering high-quality solutions that help organizations design smarter supply chain networks and optimize transportation routes. Combining Swiss engineering principles with advanced technologies, Log-hub provides companies with the tools to make confident, data-driven logistics decisions. The company's expansion into the U.S. market reflects the growing demand for advanced supply chain tools that balance operational efficiency with strategic flexibility.

“Our new office in Austin marks an exciting step in Log-hub's growth journey,” said Jan Sigmund, CEO of Log-hub.“We are excited to bring our Swiss-rooted expertise in strategic network design, route optimization, data analytics, and AI closer to the North American market. This gives us a better position to help businesses create more resilient and efficient supply chains.”

The decision to establish a U.S. office comes at a time when companies across the region are increasingly faced with the need to adapt their supply chain strategies in response to evolving global dynamics, shifting trade flows, and new tariff regulations. With greater proximity to local clients, the U.S. team will support faster, more tailored responses to these changing conditions-helping organizations adjust their networks with agility and confidence.

Log-hub's portfolio includes a comprehensive suite of Supply Chain Apps , designed to simplify complex logistics challenges and deliver actionable insights. The company's solutions are widely adopted by global logistics, manufacturing, retail, pharma and consultancy organizations seeking to modernize and strengthen their supply chain operations.

The new Austin office will focus on supporting customer success, accelerating local partnerships, and advancing innovation to meet the dynamic needs of the North American landscape.

With this expansion, Log-hub continues its mission to combine technical excellence with practical applications - empowering businesses to transform complexity into clarity, helping them not only adapt to today's challenges but also build a foundation for future growth.

About Log-hub

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Switzerland, Log-hub combines Swiss precision with global expertise to deliver smart, scalable solutions for modern supply chains. With a team of 50 in-house experts across Switzerland, Germany, the USA, Serbia, and India-alongside a strong academic and partner network-Log-hub empowers organizations to make data-driven decisions through its intuitive Supply Chain Apps and custom Data Analytics & AI (DAA) solutions.

Trusted by over 180 customers with more than 30,000 Supply Chain Apps downloads by professionals worldwide, Log-hub is recognized for its user-friendly tools, strong visualization capabilities, and commitment to helping companies solve complex supply chain challenges with clarity and confidence.

For more information about Log-hub, visit .

Milica Malinovic

Log-hub AG

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

YouTube

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.