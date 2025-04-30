Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
New Book By Sales Strategist Tom Jackobs Offers Step-By-Step Framework For Heart-Centered Selling


2025-04-30 08:01:49
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Tom Jackobs helps mission-driven professionals boost sales without sleaze in his new book, Selling With H.E.A.R.T.

I wrote this book because the world doesn't need more salespeople-it needs more people who know how to sell with purpose.” - Tom JackobsLOS ANGELES, TX, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a refreshing take on ethical sales , international speaker and sales trainer Tom Jackobs releases his book Selling With H.E.A.R.T.-a step-by-step guide for wellness professionals looking to grow their practice without feeling salesy.

Packed with real-world examples, practical scripts, and Tom's proprietary H.E.A.R.T. framework, the book teaches coaches and practitioners how to lead authentic sales conversations that convert.

Selling With H.E.A.R.T. addresses the emotional roadblocks many mission-driven professionals face when it comes to selling, replacing pressure tactics with empathy and purpose.

Now available worldwide, the book is already helping heart-led business owners increase close rates and deepen client trust.

“I wrote this book because the world doesn't need more salespeople-it needs more people who know how to sell with purpose.” - Tom Jackobs

Download your copy or learn more at

About Tom Jackobs:
Tom Jackobs is an international speaker and sales trainer, author of Selling With H.E.A.R.T., and host of The Heart-Led Business Show. He helps coaches and wellness professionals master the art of ethical sales through storytelling, empathy, and strategy.

Media Contact:
Tom Jackobs
Email:
Phone: 713-240-1529

Thomas V Jackobs
JackobsEffect, Inc.
+1 713-240-1520
email us here
