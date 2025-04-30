Victoria Rader And YU2SHINE Join IDEAL Mastermind To Advance Quantum Personal DevelopmentTM
IDEAL
Victoria Rader
YU2SHINE Joins the IDEAL MastermindLive your life by design, not by default.” - Victoria RaderSCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Victoria Rader , Ph.D. and YU2SHINE , a pioneer in Quantum Personal DevelopmentTM, are pleased to announce their participation in the IDEAL Mastermind, an initiative by Blake Hahn and Michael“Law” Armijo. This collaboration brings together thought leaders dedicated to fostering inner freedom, heart-centered growth, purpose-driven living, and intentional thriving.
The YU2SHINE collaboration with the IDEAL Mastermind will deepen the focus on five key areas: Identity, Direction, Emotion, Abundance, and Legacy. Dr. Rader's expertise in integrating metaphysical principles with practical strategies aligns seamlessly with these pillars. Through her contributions, she aims to support participants in unlocking their potential and achieving holistic well-being.
"Joining the IDEAL Mastermind is an opportunity to synergize with other visionaries committed to transformative growth," said Dr. Rader. "Together, we can empower individuals to embrace their true selves and create meaningful impact."
YU2SHINE, under Dr. Rader's leadership, offers a range of programs and tools designed to facilitate personal transformation. From the free MyGiftOffer, to Empower-mE® app to the Free mE® EFT modality and beyond, YU2SHINE provides resources that blend ancient wisdom with modern science.
To register for the Mastermind, please secure your ticket at IDEALu
