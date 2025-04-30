Top 5 Reasons To Choose Jetour Suvs In Abu Dhabi

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The Jetour brand was launched in 2018. During the event, the brand introduced its first top-of-the-line vehicle, the Jetour X70, a crossover SUV.

Since then, the automotive brand has been releasing new vehicles designed to meet the changing needs of modern drivers.

At present, Jetour vehicles are regarded as some of the best Chinese cars in Abu Dhabi . If you're in the market for a new SUV, below are the top reasons you should consider this brand:

1. Modern Eye-Catching Designs

Jetour SUVs feature designs that don't feel generic; each one is meticulously researched and developed to ensure it stands out. All models give off a luxurious vibe without the hefty price tag.

All vehicles boast sharp lines and striking grilles. Their signature LED lighting also makes them more dashing and attention-grabbing.

The slim headlights work well with the sculpted body panels, giving each vehicle a sleek, aerodynamic look. The models come with color options that pop and crisp paint finishes.

The wheels are also styled to catch your eye; they are large and feature bold patterns that elevate the vehicle's overall presence.

The well-thought-out design extends to the vehicle's interior. The cabin looks and feels luxurious but has a welcoming and cozy ambiance.

2. Comfy Interiors

Jetour cars are built with comfort in mind . They have cushy seats that are not too soft but provide sufficient ergonomic support. Whether you're in the driver's seat, front passenger seat, or back seat, you won't feel uncomfortable regardless of how long you're in the vehicle.

Some models have adjustable and ventilated seats, providing better lumbar support and more comfortable rides.

Jetour SUVs boast generous cabin spaces that don't feel cramped , even when the vehicle has a full load. The Jetour X90 Plus , in particular, has enough legroom in all rows for passengers to stretch out.

The SUVs also have rear A/C vents, USB ports, and cup holders to make long rides cozier and more convenient for everyone, especially on hot days and long road trips.

Each vehicle's dashboard feels uncluttered, and controls are placed where they make sense. There is plenty of storage in the door pockets, center console space, hidden compartments, and the trunk as well.

3. State-of-the-Art Automotive Technology and Safety Features

Jetour leads the way in automotive technology that improves comfort and connectivity . These include:



Smart infotainment system

Remote access and control

Mobile interface mirroring and networked applications

Wired and wireless connections

Universal compatibility with various phone models

BSD, RCTA, and DOW features 3D AVM panoramic imaging

Jetour cars also have standout automotive safety and security features . All vehicles have automatic emergency braking and lane departure warning. Other models have more advanced systems, such as:



Anti-lock braking system with electronic brakeforce distribution (ABS+EBD)

Bosch 9.3 electronic stability program (ESP)

Traction control system (TCS) and rollover protection system (ROP)

Emergency stop signal system (ESS)

Hill start assist control (HAC) system

Multi-directional airbags Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

Certain models also have preventive safety features such as:



Front and rear anti-collision steel beams

Enhanced collision safety performance

Rear energy absorption and rear collision prevention zones Bending-type engine hood design

4. Reliable Performance With Efficient Engines

Jetour SUVs boast turbocharged engines that let you handle both city driving and highway cruising . Each vehicle features a suspension that handles bumps well.

These SUVs are tuned for comfort but are easy to control when cornering or braking. They have a great steering feel when on the road, and the overall driving experience is easy and stress-free.

The engines of Jetour vehicles deliver impressive mileage without affecting performance . As such, you don't have to watch the fuel gauge constantly. Jetour SUVs are perfect when you're dealing with long commutes daily or frequent road trips.

The sleek, aerodynamic design and lightweight materials of Jetour SUVs also minimize air resistance and overall weight, which in turn improves their fuel efficiency.

5. Exceptional Customer Service and After-Sales Support

Jetour's customer service and sales team in Abu Dhabi have a reputation for being friendly, helpful, and professional. These highly trained professionals are easy to deal with, whether you're scheduling a service or asking about a feature.

Their sales team will listen to and understand your requirements and suggest the ideal model that fits your needs and price range. With their help, you can own your dream SUV without going beyond your budget.

You can also easily schedule a Jetour test driv through their customer service team or website.

When you buy a car from Jetour Abu Dhabi, you'll have access to exclusive deals, including an exceptional 10-year/1 million km warranty. You can enjoy this as long as you meet the terms and conditions.

The dealership also provides a variety of complimentary services, including:



Roadside assistance and recovery

Paint and body repair

Car checkup

Detailing Window tinting

Jetour also offers comprehensive warranty and service packages that allow you to save money.

Jetour lets you own a luxury SUV that suits your lifestyle without stretching your budget. These vehicles combine style, comfort, and performance to elevate the experience of everyday drivers.