Evanilson's Red Card Rescinded After Bournemouth's Appeal

Bournemouth, April 30 AFC Bournemouth have successfully gotten striker Evanilson's red card, which he received against Manchester United, overturned.

The striker was sent off at the 70th minute mark and although a straight red usually involves a three-game suspension, following an independent regulatory commission, the Brazilian can return to face Arsenal this weekend.

"AFC Bournemouth is pleased to announce that Evanilson's red card, which was issued during Sunday's 1-1 draw with Manchester United, has been rescinded. An independent regulatory commission met this week and has removed the Brazilian's three-match ban following a successful claim of wrongful dismissal. As a result, Evanilson will be available for selection for this weekend's trip to face Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium," read the statement by the club.

Evanilson was given his marching orders after the striker made a wholehearted challenge to win the ball back from Mazraoui – but the Brazilian slipped as he made the tackle. As a result, Peter Bankes was called to the monitor to upgrade his initial decision from a yellow card to a red.

Bournemouth currently sits in 10th place in the Premier League table, one point behind both Fulham and Brighton & Hove Albion and will need to finish as high as eighth to secure a European spot next season, unless Crystal Palace win the FA Cup.

Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola went off after the game against Manchester United and confirmed the club will be appealing the red card.

"Everyone who has played football understands. He slips. He doesn't catch him with the leg that goes high and the consequence is a red card. It is another three games without playing. The repercussions for us are huge. Ofcourse, we are going to appeal. It is common sense.

"In the first-half Evanilson gets a kick in the chest by Casemiro. I don't think you should have a red card for this. But the VAR cuts the worst angle, the worst frame," said Iraola to Sky Sports.