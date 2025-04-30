AUD/JPY Analysis Today 30/04: Bullish Breakout (Chart)



Go long after a bullish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe following the next touch of ¥91.27, ¥91.05, or ¥90.56.

Put the stop loss 0.1118 below the local swing low.

Adjust the stop loss to break even once the trade is 0.1118 in profit by price. Take off 50% of the position as profit when the trade is 0.1118 in profit by price and leave the remainder of the position to run.



Go short after a bearish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe following the next touch of ¥91.65.

Put the stop loss 0.1118 above the local swing high.

Adjust the stop loss to break even once the trade is 0.1118 in profit by price. Take off 50% of the position as profit when the trade is 0.1118 in profit by price and leave the remainder of the position to run.

MENAFN - Daily Forex) Long Trade IdeasShort Trade Idea

The best method to identify a classic“price action reversal” is for an hourly candle to close, such as a pin bar , a doji, an outside or even just an engulfing candle with a higher close. You can exploit these levels or zones by watching the price action that occurs at the given levels.

Top Forex Brokers1 Get Started 74% of retail CFD accounts lose money AUD/JPY Fundamental Analysis

The AUD/JPY currency cross has interesting lately because both of its currencies have been in focus for various reasons.

The Australian Dollar often acts as a key risk barometer. As a country that exports raw materials, especially to China, Australia's currency was hit by Trump's tariff announcements. With the recovery in risk sentiment we have seen since the new tariffs were paused for 90 days, the Aussie recovered. The Aussie is also prone to rate cuts due to a faltering economy which tend to weaken the value of the currency. However, inflation data released earlier today showed the CPI a fraction higher than expected, which also helps boost the Aussie a bit as it makes the prospect of near-term rate cuts by the RBA weaker.

The Japanese Yen has also been in focus over the past year as the Bank of Japan finally started to move away from its ultra-dovish monetary policy of the past 10+years. However, the Yen also acts as a safe haven, so when the AUD rises due to improved risk-on sentiment, the JPY tends to fall.

EURUSD Chart by TradingViewAUD/JPY Technical Analysis

The price chart below shows that the price has just broken out from a bearish falling wedge pattern, which is typically a bullish sign. However, the move seems to have run out of momentum. The price also faces strong resistance overhead at ¥91.65.

I would look for a long trade from a bullish bounce following a test of ¥91.27, which is confluent with the broken trend line.

A strong bearish reversal at ¥91.65 could be an interesting short trade entry.

There is nothing of high importance due today regarding either the AUD or the JPY.

Ready to trade our Forex forecast on AUD/JPY? Here's our list of the top 10 Forex brokers in the world worth checking out.