403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
AUD/JPY Analysis Today 30/04: Bullish Breakout (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Long Trade Ideas
- Go long after a bullish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe following the next touch of ¥91.27, ¥91.05, or ¥90.56. Put the stop loss 0.1118 below the local swing low. Adjust the stop loss to break even once the trade is 0.1118 in profit by price. Take off 50% of the position as profit when the trade is 0.1118 in profit by price and leave the remainder of the position to run.
- Go short after a bearish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe following the next touch of ¥91.65. Put the stop loss 0.1118 above the local swing high. Adjust the stop loss to break even once the trade is 0.1118 in profit by price. Take off 50% of the position as profit when the trade is 0.1118 in profit by price and leave the remainder of the position to run.
The Japanese Yen has also been in focus over the past year as the Bank of Japan finally started to move away from its ultra-dovish monetary policy of the past 10+years. However, the Yen also acts as a safe haven, so when the AUD rises due to improved risk-on sentiment, the JPY tends to fall.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewAUD/JPY Technical AnalysisThe price chart below shows that the price has just broken out from a bearish falling wedge pattern, which is typically a bullish sign. However, the move seems to have run out of momentum. The price also faces strong resistance overhead at ¥91.65.I would look for a long trade from a bullish bounce following a test of ¥91.27, which is confluent with the broken trend line.A strong bearish reversal at ¥91.65 could be an interesting short trade entry.There is nothing of high importance due today regarding either the AUD or the JPY.Ready to trade our Forex forecast on AUD/JPY? Here's our list of the top 10 Forex brokers in the world worth checking out.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment