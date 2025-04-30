403
Crude Oil Forecast Today 30/04: Plunge Zone (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- During the early hours on Tuesday, the Light Sweet Crude Oil market started falling, and it never stops. At this point in time, it looks as if the market is trying to test the crucial $60 level, which is a large, round, psychologically significant figure, and an area that had been important previously. With that being the case, the market is trying to sort out where to go next, and as things stand right now, we are still very much in the same trading range that we had been in previously.
