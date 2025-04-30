403
Gaza Crisis Deepens: Israeli Bombardment Kills 52,400 Palestinians
(MENAFN) More than 35 additional Palestinians lost their lives in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza within the past day, bringing the overall number of fatalities since Israel launched its war on the territory in October 2023 to 52,400, according to a statement from the Health Ministry on Wednesday.
The ministry also reported that 109 more people were wounded and taken to hospitals, raising the total number of injuries to 118,014 since the beginning of the offensive.
“Many victims are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” it further noted.
Despite a ceasefire and prisoner swap deal that began in January, Israel renewed its large-scale military campaign in Gaza on March 18. Since then, more than 2,300 people have been killed and nearly 6,000 wounded.
In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of committing war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.
Israel is also currently facing genocide allegations at the International Court of Justice over its military actions in the region.
