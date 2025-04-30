403
Former Vahdam India Executive Nikhil Sareen Joins Qubo as Co-founder
(MENAFN- The Mavericks) New Delhi | April 30th, 2025 – Qubo, one of India’s fastest-growing smart devices brands, today announced the appointment of Nikhil Sareen as Co-founder, strengthening its leadership team as the company gears up for its next phase of strategic growth and expansion.
With over 15 years of experience spanning entrepreneurship, e-commerce, brand building, and global strategy, Nikhil brings a wealth of experience in building category-defining brands from the ground up. He is widely known for transforming Strauss Sport into a leading sporting brand, a testament to his sharp brand-building instincts and ability to scale operations in highly competitive digital ecosystems. His career journey, marked by a consistent focus on consumer-centric innovation and data-driven decision-making, will be instrumental in shaping Qubo’s next chapter.
Previously, as Chief Business Officer at Vahdam India, Nikhil played a pivotal role in the brand’s successful foray into multiple international markets, driving its evolution into a globally loved Indian brand. He also co-founded Schoolkart.com, an early e-commerce venture that catered to a niche education needs – a testament to his entrepreneurial mindset and consumer-first approach. Nikhil’s track record of scaling digital-native consumer brands and building strategic partnerships aligns perfectly with Qubo’s mission to revolutionize smart living and bring Made-in-India tech innovations to global audiences.
“I am thrilled to join Qubo at a time when it’s reimagining smart living in India,” said Nikhil Sareen. “The brand’s deep focus on innovation and its tech-first approach truly set it apart. I look forward to contributing to its strategic growth, expanding the portfolio, and unlocking new opportunities.”
“We welcome Nikhil Sareen as the co-founder,” said Nikhil Rajpal, Founder & CEO, Qubo. “His expertise in building and scaling innovative brands positions him as a valuable partner in advancing Qubo’s mission to elevate its connected living platform.”
A graduate of the Indian School of Business (ISB), Hyderabad, Nikhil brings with him not only academic rigour but also practical insight into building scalable, high-trust consumer brands. His appointment marks a significant milestone in Qubo’s journey as it prepares to deepen its leadership in the smart security, mobility, and connected living ecosystems.
With this strategic addition to the leadership team, Qubo reaffirms its commitment to building a world-class, homegrown smart tech company that is as innovative as it is impactful.
