US Says Time Is ‘Limited’ for Iran Nuclear Talks
(MENAFN) The United States expressed concern on Tuesday over the dwindling opportunity for a diplomatic resolution to Iran's nuclear program, accusing Tehran of contributing to instability in the Middle East through its backing of proxy groups.
According to US Chargé d'Affaires ad interim Dorothy Shea, "Fresh thinking is needed to bring about a durable peace and prosperity that provides opportunities for all the region’s people," during a meeting at the Security Council.
Shea emphasized that Iran’s actions represent a significant threat to millions in the Middle East, noting that its destabilizing efforts endanger not only the lives of Iranians but also the security of the international community.
The US diplomat referred to Leader Donald Trump's earlier comments, outlining two potential outcomes for Iran's nuclear program.
"The United States prefers a negotiated resolution. Time, however, is limited. If Iran refuses to abandon its nuclear weapons program, we must hold it accountable," Shea stated.
Shea reaffirmed that the United States will remain engaged with regional allies in the ongoing efforts to address the situation.
"The United States will do its part to help forge a new reality, alongside Israel and our Arab partners," she concluded, adding that "real, meaningful diplomacy remains within reach."
