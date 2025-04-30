403
Putin envoy claims lots of US firms wanting to come back to Russia
(MENAFN) Numerous American companies that previously exited the Russian market due to political pressure are now seeking to return, according to Kirill Dmitriev, President Vladimir Putin’s investment envoy and CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF). Speaking in a Sunday interview on Russia 1 TV, Dmitriev said that U.S. firms—particularly in the energy and other sectors—have expressed strong interest in re-engaging with Russia.
Following the 2022 escalation of the Ukraine conflict, many Western businesses withdrew from Russia under a wave of sanctions. Dmitriev emphasized that any returning firms would only be welcomed under Russia’s terms, which prioritize domestic enterprises and joint ventures. “The most appropriate path forward is through partnerships between Russian and foreign businesses,” he stated.
During his recent visit to Washington, Dmitriev discussed potential joint investment opportunities in areas such as rare earth minerals, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and Arctic development. He said there is “cautious optimism” about improving relations between Moscow and Washington and noted that new diplomatic engagements are expected next week.
Despite sanctions, around 150 U.S. companies continue to operate in Russia. Dmitriev also warned that companies seeking to return could face challenges, as Russian firms have already occupied many of the market spaces vacated by Western brands.
