UN Secretary-General Urges Easing India, Pakistan Tensions
(MENAFN) On Tuesday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres engaged in separate phone conversations with officials from Pakistan and India due to the intensifying conflict between the two countries.
"The Secretary-General spoke today by telephone with H.E. Mr. Muhammad Shebaz Sharif, Premier of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, and H.E. Mr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Minister for External Affairs of the Republic of India," stated Guterres' spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric.
The already tense relations between India and Pakistan worsened following a deadly attack in Indian-administered Kashmir the previous week, where 26 people were killed by gunmen.
Guterres "reiterated his strong condemnation of the 22 April terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir," emphasizing the "importance of pursuing justice and accountability for these attacks through lawful means."
"The Secretary-General also expressed his deep concern at rising tensions between India and Pakistan and underscored the need to avoid a confrontation that could result in tragic consequences. He offered his Good Offices to support de-escalation efforts," the statement continued.
India claimed that the attack had "cross-border" connections.
