Ukraine Western allies express concerns over Russia gaining control over country's valuable mineral resources
(MENAFN) Western nations backing Ukraine are increasingly concerned about the possibility of Russia gaining control over the country’s valuable mineral resources, according to a senior Ukrainian official cited by Politico. This concern has become a key point in ongoing negotiations between Kyiv and Washington, particularly after former U.S. President Donald Trump tied the continuation of military aid to a lucrative minerals agreement.
Talks between Ukraine and the U.S. have been underway since early February, focusing on granting the U.S. access to Ukraine’s rich deposits of rare earth elements, including titanium and uranium. Trump reportedly set a goal for the deal to be worth around $500 billion in critical minerals. French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu also revealed that France has been in similar discussions with Kyiv for months to secure materials vital to its defense sector.
A Ukrainian official, speaking anonymously, emphasized the strategic importance of these resources, warning that if Russia were to gain control over them, it would be a serious setback for Ukraine’s allies. Despite the pressure to finalize the deal, the U.S. has not offered any concrete security guarantees in return, instead promoting joint commercial ventures as a sufficient deterrent to Russia.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent recently expressed frustration over Kyiv's handling of the negotiations, noting that Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has walked away from the agreement three times—in Kyiv, at the Munich Security Conference, and during a contentious White House meeting with Trump, who accused Zelensky of being ungrateful for past U.S. aid and unwilling to commit to a ceasefire.
Politico reports that Ukraine is now taking a more cautious approach to the talks, avoiding direct criticism of the latest draft and attempting to make adjustments quietly to avoid further conflict with Washington.
Forbes Ukraine estimated the country’s total mineral wealth at nearly $15 trillion as of 2023. However, a significant portion of those resources lies in the Donetsk and Lugansk regions, which voted to join Russia in 2022 referendums.
President Vladimir Putin commented earlier this year that the potential U.S.-Ukraine deal is irrelevant to Russia, also suggesting that the true value of Ukraine’s mineral assets remains uncertain.
