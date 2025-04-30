403
Putin envoy provides timeframe for upcoming Russia-US contact
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin’s investment envoy, Kirill Dmitriev, has indicated that another round of talks between Russia and the United States is expected to take place next week. Speaking in an interview with Channel One on Sunday, Dmitriev reflected on his recent trip to Washington and described the current state of bilateral relations as marked by “cautious optimism.”
However, he warned that elements of the U.S. “deep state” and certain foreign actors are working to undermine the dialogue between Moscow and Washington. Dmitriev also criticized widespread misinformation in the U.S. about the Ukraine conflict, particularly regarding attacks on energy infrastructure. He claimed that not only the public but even high-level U.S. officials are under the false impression that Russia is violating the ceasefire, when in fact, he said, Ukraine is responsible.
A ceasefire agreement focused on energy infrastructure was reportedly reached in a March 18 phone call between Putin and former U.S. President Donald Trump, agreeing to a 30-day halt in attacks. According to Russia’s Defense Ministry, Ukraine has since violated the deal, increasing attacks on Russian energy sites as recently as April 4.
Dmitriev further alleged that Ukraine is influencing U.S. media coverage, pointing to Ukrainian news outlets' heavy reporting on recent anti-Trump protests in the U.S.—something he claims could not happen without direction from Kiev. He described the protests, which occurred in over 1,200 U.S. locations and internationally under the banner of the “Hands Off!” march, as a “color revolution attempt” orchestrated by the American deep state.
Despite these tensions, Dmitriev noted that both nations are working to protect their respective national interests and expressed hope for cooperation. He said that while the U.S. stands to benefit more from talks, the current administration—unlike its predecessor—now appears more open to recognizing areas of mutual interest.
