Zelensky uses false info detectors to probe leak
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has ordered lie detector tests for ministerial staff to uncover who leaked details of a proposed minerals deal with the United States, according to the Financial Times (FT). Citing Ukrainian government officials, the FT reported on Saturday that multiple ministries were involved in the testing, which was initiated by Ukraine’s domestic security agency at Zelensky’s request.
The leaked draft, first made public by opposition MP Jaroslav Zheleznyak, revealed a proposed agreement giving the U.S. control over revenues from Ukraine’s oil, gas, and mineral projects. Ukrainian officials expressed surprise at the extent of the U.S. demands.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump has been pushing Kyiv to agree to the deal since February but has not offered Ukraine any formal security guarantees. Instead, Trump has argued that joint business ventures with the U.S. would serve as sufficient deterrence against Russia.
Trump recently accused Zelensky of attempting to back out of the deal and warned of serious consequences if the agreement collapsed. In an interview with CNN, he also restated his position that Ukraine would “never be a member of NATO.”
Negotiations reportedly fell apart during Zelensky’s February visit to Washington, following a tense exchange with Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance. U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent criticized Zelensky’s handling of the meeting, telling journalist Tucker Carlson that the Ukrainian leader “blew up what should have been the easiest thing to do in the world.”
