Russia prohibits Elton John foundation
(MENAFN) Russia’s Prosecutor General’s Office has officially labeled the Elton John AIDS Foundation as an “undesirable organization,” effectively banning its operations within the country. The move comes amid allegations that the charity is promoting values contrary to Russia’s traditional social norms.
In a statement issued on Thursday, officials accused the foundation of disguising its activities as humanitarian work while promoting Western economic pressure on Russia. They also claimed its advocacy for LGBTQ rights poses a threat to what the state defines as traditional family values.
Founded by British pop icon Elton John in the early 1990s, the foundation is registered in both the US and UK and receives significant funding from Western donors and entertainment companies like AEG Presents. Its mission centers on supporting those living with HIV/AIDS and advancing acceptance of sexual minorities.
Elton John, an openly gay artist who was knighted in 1998 for his contributions to music and charity, was also criticized by Russian authorities for allegedly furthering Western cultural influence.
The “undesirable” designation bars the organization from operating in Russia and makes it illegal for Russian citizens or companies to collaborate with or fund it. Violators may face legal repercussions. The Justice Ministry currently lists over 200 such organizations, including the Open Society Foundations, the Atlantic Council, and the German Marshall Fund.
While the foundation’s 2023 annual report indicated it had awarded grants in Russia, it did not disclose specific recipients. That same year, the Russian government classified the “international LGBT movement” as extremist, citing its alleged role in promoting societal and religious division.
