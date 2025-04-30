403
U.S. Imposes New Sanctions on Iran, China
(MENAFN) The United States imposed sanctions on Tuesday, targeting a network of six entities and six individuals in Iran and China for allegedly supplying materials to aid Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in its ballistic missile development.
The U.S. Treasury Department stated that the network was responsible for transferring key ingredients, such as sodium perchlorate and dioctyl sebacate, from China to Iran.
"Iran’s aggressive development of missiles and other weapons capabilities imperils the safety of the United States and our partners," stated Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.
"To achieve peace through strength, Treasury will continue to take all available measures to deprive Iran’s access to resources necessary to advance its missile program."
This move is part of U.S. President Donald Trump's ongoing "maximum pressure" strategy, which seeks to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon by limiting its oil exports and reinstating comprehensive sanctions.
The sanctions come on the heels of a third round of nuclear talks between the U.S. and Iran, mediated by Oman on Saturday, where both parties acknowledged progress in the early stages.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi remarked that the discussions, initially broad, have gradually delved into more technical specifics regarding Iran’s nuclear program.
Trump has warned that military action could be considered if no new agreement replaces the 2015 nuclear deal, from which the U.S. withdrew in 2018.
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio recently stated that Iran could pursue a civilian nuclear program, provided it abandons uranium enrichment.
