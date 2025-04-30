403
Two Explosives Strike China
(MENAFN) A blast occurred in a housing neighborhood in the northern region of China on Wednesday, marking the second explosion within a two-day period, according to reports from state-run media.
The detonation, which sparked a blaze in the Xiaodian district of Taiyuan—the main city of Shanxi province—resulted in undetermined "casualties due to the explosion," as stated by the media, referencing information from local emergency responders.
Just a day earlier, a deadly fire at a dining establishment in Liaoyang, located in the northeastern Liaoning province, claimed "at least 22 people" and left "three others" harmed, according to authorities.
