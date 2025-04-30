Global Enterprise Asset Management Market Set to Reach USD 15.35 Billion by 2032

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- P&S Intelligence) The global enterprise asset management (EAM) market is on a significant growth trajectory, with projections indicating an increase from USD 6.89 billion in 2024 to USD 15.35 billion by 2032. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.66%, according to the latest analysis by P&S Intelligence.

Key Market Insights

Market Size and Forecast

The EAM market is expected to grow from USD 6.89 billion in 2024 to USD 15.35 billion by 2032, driven by the need for improved asset utilization and cost reduction.

Regional Dynamics

North America currently holds the largest market share, while the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is anticipated to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Market Drivers

The adoption of IoT and AI technologies in EAM solutions is enhancing real-time asset monitoring and predictive maintenance capabilities, leading to reduced downtime and extended asset lifecycles.

Industry Applications

EAM systems are increasingly utilized across various sectors, including manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and transportation, to optimize asset performance and ensure regulatory compliance.

Strategic Implications for Businesses

Organizations seeking to enhance operational efficiency and reduce maintenance costs should consider integrating advanced EAM solutions. The growing emphasis on digital transformation and predictive analytics underscores the importance of adopting comprehensive asset management strategies.

