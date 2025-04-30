403
The Chedi Al Bait, Sharjah Appoints Marilu Olvera as General Manager
(MENAFN- PRCO) Sharjah, UAE – April 2025: The Chedi Al Bait, Sharjah is pleased to announce the appointment of Marilu Olvera as its new General Manager. A seasoned leader in the luxury hospitality sector, Marilu brings over two decades of international experience, strategic acumen, and a passion for delivering exceptional guest experiences to her new role at the iconic heritage resort, and a strong track record of delivering exceptional guest experiences to her new role.
Throughout her distinguished career, Marilu has held leadership roles at some of the world’s most prestigious hospitality brands across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Costa Rica, the Maldives, Jamaica, and Mexico. Her impressive portfolio includes senior positions at Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort by Anantara, Six Senses Zighy Bay, Cheval Blanc Randheli by LVMH, and Hacienda AltaGracia, Auberge Resorts Collection.
Marilu has consistently demonstrated an ability to lead high-performing, multicultural teams, oversee successful pre-openings, and implement operational strategies that drive excellence across all facets of resort management. She brings to The Chedi Al Bait a thoughtful leadership style grounded in authenticity, purpose, and a deep respect for local culture and heritage.
“It is an honour to take on the role of General Manager at The Chedi Al Bait, a property that so beautifully embodies the spirit and heritage of Sharjah,” said Marilu. “The resort is a true gem — a place where history, culture, and understated luxury come together to create a deeply memorable guest experience.”
“My focus will be on preserving the authenticity that defines The Chedi Al Bait while continuing to elevate the service and standards our guests have come to expect. I believe in leading with purpose and cultivating a team culture built on trust, passion, and attention to detail — because it’s the people who bring a destination to life,” she added.
“I look forward to working closely with our dedicated team to ensure every stay is thoughtful, seamless, and enriching — and to further positioning The Chedi Al Bait as a benchmark for refined hospitality in the region.”
Prior to joining The Chedi Al Bait, Marilu most recently served as Resort Manager at Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort by Anantara, where she led strategic initiatives that significantly enhanced guest satisfaction and operational performance. Her earlier career includes a vital role in the pre-opening of Hacienda AltaGracia, Auberge Resorts Collection as well as operational leadership at Six Senses Zighy Bay, Oman, and Six Senses Southern Dunes, The Red Sea and involvement in the successful launch of Zabeel House brand by Jumeirah – Al Seef in Dubai.
Marilu holds an MBA in Tourism from IMF Business School and professional certifications from Cornell University and the University of Copenhagen. Bilingual in English and Spanish, she brings an inclusive and globally informed perspective to her new role.
Under the expert guidance of Chedi Hospitality, The Chedi Al Bait continues to stand as a landmark of timeless elegance and cultural richness in the heart of Sharjah. With Marilu Olvera at the helm, the hotel is poised to further elevate its reputation as one of the UAE’s most distinguished heritage destinations.
