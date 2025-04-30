403
stc concludes the largest university trivia league in collaboration with Seen Jeem
(MENAFN- Morimak) Kuwait, 30th April 2025: Kuwait Telecommunications Company – stc, a world-class digital leader providing innovative services and platforms to customers, enabling the digital transformation in Kuwait, announced the conclusion of the largest university trivia league in collaboration with Seen Jeem, Kuwait’s most popular educational platform offering a group-based trivial experience through its innovative application. The event was hosted in Al Hamra Tower, welcoming participating teams at a special ceremony attended by Eng. Amer Atoui, Chief Consumer Officer of stc, representatives from the 5 participating universities, and stc’s partners including CHERY Alghanim, Foot Locker, Mawqif, and Sultan Center.
In the trivia league finale, the team from Gulf University for Science and Technology, consisting of Hammoud Al-Muqahwi, Abdulaziz Al-Adsani, and Khaled Al-Hasawi, claimed victory over the team from Abdullah Al-Salem University, which included Bader Abdullah, Ali Al-Manea, and Youssef Al-Rashed.
The initiative is part of stc’s educational ‘upgrade’ initiative and aims to provide university students with an interactive and knowledge-driven that enhances their cultural understanding while promoting a healthy competitive environment. Organized in collaboration with various public and private universities, the university trivia league hosted by stc brought together over 650 teams of students from universities across Kuwait.
The competition provided students with an opportunity to showcase their knowledge across a variety of categories designed to test their general awareness and encourage intellectual development in an interactive and stimulating environment. Through an interactive experience, the Seen Jeem platform combines education and entertainment, enabling stc to inspire participants in exploring new perspectives, thinking beyond textbooks, and embracing learning in a new and exciting manner.
The tournament commenced in February 2025 at the College of Engineering and Petroleum in Kuwait University, followed by Abdullah Al-Salem University, Kuwait College of Science and Technology, and Gulf University for Science and Technology, before concluding at the American University of Kuwait. Two male and female teams from each university qualified for the semifinals. The final match, hosted at Al Hamra Tower, who are also stc’s strategic partner for the event, marked the conclusion of the competition.
In a statement, stc indicated that the winning team of the university trivia league will be awarded three ARRIZO 4 cars in collaboration with CHERY, while all finalist teams will receive a one-year free subscription to youth from stc plans. The valuable prizes aim to instill a sense of health competition while encouraging participants to place forth their best effort in order to win the league. Additionally, stc will be recognizing the winning team for their exceptional knowledge, skills, and teamwork, highlighting their dedication and perseverance throughout the competition.
Commenting on the initiative, Ahmed Al Nowaibet, Manager of Public Relations and Social Media at stc, said, “We are proud to partner with a pioneering platform that aims to educate the public through creative and impactful methods, aligning with our strategy to enable digital transformation that supports growth. We strongly support the use of technology in various forms to help platforms like ‘Seen Jeem’ spread knowledge and foster education within the community.”
He stated, “As a leader in our field, we at stc greatly value partnerships and collaborations with institutions that can help us positively impact people’s lifestyles. Since education serves as a key pillar under stc’s CSR program, we will continue to focus on exploring new concepts and platforms that aim to empower the community by fostering knowledge and promoting learning.”
Al Nowaibet added, “Through this collaboration, our goal was to equip participants with valuable tools that could help them develop and innovate in their personal and professional lives. In line with our commitment to the ‘upgrade’ educational initiative, we believe it is essential to provide accessible educational platforms that allow individuals to discover new interests and passions. Over the years, we have worked on executing our comprehensive CSR strategy, focusing on building partnerships with various entities to support the core mission of our sustainability program. Based on that, we have entered into multiple partnerships with leading institutions in Kuwait to raise awareness and create a positive impact within the community.”
In conclusion, Al Nowaibet extended his appreciation to the Al Hamra Real Estate Company team, the Seen Jeem application team, all participants, and the stc team for their dedication in successfully organizing the tournament. He emphasized that the initiative has proven to be a successful program in line with stc’s comprehensive CSR framework, which aims to continuously support the SME sector and the broader community.
On this occasion, Abdulaziz Al-Dhuwaihi, Marketing and Public Relations Manager at Al Hamra Real Estate Company, said, “At Al Hamra Real Estate, we believe that supporting cultural and educational initiatives is a fundamental pillar in strengthening societal cohesion and elevating awareness and intellectual growth. This tournament stands as a testament to the role that knowledge plays in uniting youth on a single platform that promotes dialogue, nourishes minds, and sparks creativity. Our strategic partnership with stc extends from this vision to support young individuals, and we are proud to be part of an initiative that touches the minds and hearts of university students, uniting them in an atmosphere of meaningful and constructive competition."
As part of its CSR framework, stc continues to actively support initiatives that empower the younger generation and contribute to Kuwait’s educational landscape. Through its educational ‘upgrade’ initiative, the Company remains committed to equipping students with the knowledge, tools, and platforms that encourage creativity, innovation, and lifelong learning. stc also emphasized its ongoing efforts to support national talent and local institutions by encouraging a culture of learning and intellectual development. The Company reaffirmed its belief in the power of education and innovation as essential pillars in shaping Kuwait’s future and expressed its dedication to initiatives that inspire and empower the leaders of tomorrow.
To find out more about stc’s sponsorships, promotions, and events, follow stc’s official social media platforms, visit one of stc’s branches, download mystc mobile application, visit or contact the customer service center by dialing 102 for around the clock assistance.
