403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ukraine makes new ceasefire breaching
(MENAFN) Ukraine has carried out six new attacks on Russian energy infrastructure within the past 24 hours, breaching the US-brokered ceasefire agreement, according to Russia's Defense Ministry. On March 18, Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump agreed to a 30-day suspension of strikes on each other's energy facilities. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky had publicly endorsed this truce, but the Russian Ministry of Defense reports that Ukrainian forces have consistently violated the agreement for over two weeks.
The recent attacks included two drone strikes targeting low-pressure gas pipelines in Bryansk Region, which disrupted gas supplies to local households. Additionally, Ukrainian forces shelled energy facilities in Klimovsky District, hit a gas pipeline in Kotovsk, and caused power shortages in Lipetsk Region. These actions have continued despite Zelensky's assurances that Ukraine would honor the truce.
Zelensky, however, has accused Russia of violating the ceasefire, claiming that Moscow is undermining peace efforts and prolonging the conflict. Dmitry Polyansky, Russia’s deputy envoy to the UN, stated that Moscow has presented concrete evidence to the US of Ukraine's repeated violations, and that Washington understands the situation, with Ukraine being the party at fault.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has also suggested that Ukraine’s ongoing attacks are meant to sabotage peace initiatives and undermine the Russia-US dialogue.
The recent attacks included two drone strikes targeting low-pressure gas pipelines in Bryansk Region, which disrupted gas supplies to local households. Additionally, Ukrainian forces shelled energy facilities in Klimovsky District, hit a gas pipeline in Kotovsk, and caused power shortages in Lipetsk Region. These actions have continued despite Zelensky's assurances that Ukraine would honor the truce.
Zelensky, however, has accused Russia of violating the ceasefire, claiming that Moscow is undermining peace efforts and prolonging the conflict. Dmitry Polyansky, Russia’s deputy envoy to the UN, stated that Moscow has presented concrete evidence to the US of Ukraine's repeated violations, and that Washington understands the situation, with Ukraine being the party at fault.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has also suggested that Ukraine’s ongoing attacks are meant to sabotage peace initiatives and undermine the Russia-US dialogue.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment