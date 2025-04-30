403
Turkey Sees Sharp Increase in Tourism Revenue
(MENAFN) Turkey recorded $9.45 billion in tourism income during the first quarter of 2025, marking a 5.6% increase compared to the same period last year, according to data released Wednesday by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).
During the January–March period, food and beverage made up 24.7% of total tourism revenue. International transport accounted for 15.9%, while package tours contributed 13.1%.
The average visitor spent $1,022 during their stay, representing a 4.8% rise from the previous year. The nightly average expenditure stood at $99.
The main motivation for visiting Turkey was travel, entertainment, sports, or cultural events, which accounted for 52.5% of visits. Visiting friends and relatives was the second most common reason, at 26.7%, followed by shopping at 10.3%.
On the other hand, Turkey’s outbound tourism spending surged by 37.6% year-on-year to reach $2.5 billion. The number of Turkish nationals traveling abroad also climbed by 6%, totaling 2.6 million.
