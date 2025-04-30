403
Tokyo Stocks Rise as Trump Scales Back Car Tariffs
(MENAFN) Tokyo shares continued their upward trend on Wednesday, buoyed by improved investor sentiment following U.S. President Donald Trump’s signing of executive orders to scale back parts of the 25% tariffs on cars and auto components.
The Nikkei 225, Japan's leading stock index, finished the session at 36,045.38, gaining 205.39 points, or 0.57%, from the previous day’s close.
While early trading saw some declines due to concerns over upcoming U.S.-Japan trade discussions set for May 1, the losses were modest. The index later strengthened, driven by futures-led purchases.
Hopes that the U.S. would adopt a softer approach to trade measures helped reduce market risk aversion.
At home, the ongoing corporate earnings season prompted selective buying. Shares of TDK jumped on solid financial results, while Oriental Land Co. and Kikkoman saw their stocks fall post-earnings.
The broader Topix index advanced for a sixth consecutive session, ending up 16.68 points, or 0.63%, at 2,667.29.
Across the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market, 923 stocks gained, 650 fell, and 62 remained flat.
