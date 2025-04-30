403
Putin aide says major progress made on Ukraine ceasefire
(MENAFN) Kirill Dmitriev, Russian President Vladimir Putin's investment envoy, has stated that significant progress has been made in efforts to establish a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, following the US-brokered energy truce. Dmitriev, who heads the Russian Direct Investment Fund, spoke during his visit to Washington this week to discuss steps toward restoring bilateral ties that were largely suspended after 2022.
Dmitriev emphasized that there has been a positive shift in Russia-Ukraine relations, citing the agreement reached between Presidents Putin and Trump to refrain from attacking energy infrastructure. This ceasefire, which came after a phone call between the two leaders on March 18, was seen as a key step toward de-escalating the ongoing conflict. Under the terms of the deal, Russia agreed to pause attacks on Ukrainian energy sites for 30 days, a move that was later endorsed by Ukrainian President Zelensky.
However, the Russian Defense Ministry has accused Ukraine of repeatedly violating the ceasefire, including a series of attacks on Russian energy infrastructure. Despite these claims, Ukraine maintains that it has adhered to the ceasefire, blaming Moscow for striking gas facilities operated by Naftogaz.
