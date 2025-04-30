Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: Preliminary Announcement Of The Publication Of Quarterly Reports And Quarterly/Interim Statements


2025-04-30 04:46:53
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

30. Apr 2025 / 09:46 CET/CEST, transmitted by GlobeNewswire.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report type: Quarterly report and quarterly/interim statement

Date of disclosure: 08.05.2025

  • Language: German
    Address:
  • Language: English
    Address:

End of message

Language English
Company DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG
Robert-Bosch-Straße 11
63225 Langen
Germany
Internet

