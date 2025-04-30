DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: Preliminary Announcement Of The Publication Of Quarterly Reports And Quarterly/Interim Statements

30. Apr 2025 / 09:46 CET/CEST, transmitted by GlobeNewswire.

DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report type: Quarterly report and quarterly/interim statement

Date of disclosure: 08.05.2025



Language: German

Address:

Language: English

Address:



