Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Notice Of Annual General Meeting 2025


2025-04-30 04:46:53
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Oslo, Norway, 30 April 2025 - The annual general meeting of PCI Biotech Holding ASA will be held at the company's office at Oslo Cancer Cluster Innovation Park on 22 May 2025 at 10:00am (CEST).

The notice and proposed resolutions to the annual general meeting are attached. The notice, including all appendices, will be made available at PCI Biotech's corporate website .

For further information, please contact:
Ronny Skuggedal, CEO/CFO, E-mail: ...
Office: +47 67 11 54 00 Mobile: +47 94 00 57 57

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachments

  • PCI Biotech Notice of AGM 2025
  • PCI Biotech Proposed resolutions for the AGM 2025
  • PCI Biotech Innkalling GF 2025
  • PCI Biotech Forslag til beslutninger GF 2025

MENAFN30042025004107003653ID1109490327

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search