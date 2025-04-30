Notice Of Annual General Meeting 2025
The notice and proposed resolutions to the annual general meeting are attached. The notice, including all appendices, will be made available at PCI Biotech's corporate website .
For further information, please contact:
Ronny Skuggedal, CEO/CFO, E-mail: ...
Office: +47 67 11 54 00 Mobile: +47 94 00 57 57
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Attachments
PCI Biotech Notice of AGM 2025
PCI Biotech Proposed resolutions for the AGM 2025
PCI Biotech Innkalling GF 2025
PCI Biotech Forslag til beslutninger GF 2025
