Filing Of The Groupama Assurances Mutuelles 2024 Universal Registration Document
The Universal Registration Document includes, among other items, Groupama Assurances Mutuelles' Annual Financial Report as well as the corporate governance report as approved by the Board of Directors of the Company.
The Universal Registration Document in French is available for consultation by the public free of charge in accordance with applicable regulation, and can be found as of today on Groupama's website , under the (( Analysts / Financial-publications )) section (in French and in English) as well as on the AMF's website (in French and in the ESEF xHTML format only) ( ).
Attachment
-
Filing_Universal_Registration_Document_Groupama_2024
